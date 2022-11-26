Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man nabbed after slitting lover’s throat

By

Published

UNDER ARREST: Moreba is accused of killing his girlfriend

A 36-year-old Bobonong man has been arrested and remanded in custody for his girlfriend’s bloody murder after allegedly slitting her throat on Wednesday evening.

Appearing before the Magistrates Court yesterday(Friday 25 November), it was heard that Keemo Moreba followed his lover, Charity Kgoti to her house in Makala ward where he killed her.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Acting Bobonong Station Commander, Dimukani Mbangiwa revealed the matter was reported to his officers by the suspect’s nephews at around 1900hrs.

“They reported that their uncle told them he killed his girlfriend. Our officers quickly rushed to the crime scene where they met the suspect on the way who led them to the crime scene,” disclosed Mbangiwa, adding the victim’s motionless body was found in a pool of blood with her throat cut.

With the matter still extremely fresh and police investigations into the suspected passion killing just getting started, Moreba was denied bail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is the 2nd murder case recorded in Bobonong jurisdiction since the start of the year.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

Latest News

Fatalities confirmed in armed robbery

Police are yet to confirm the number of people who died in an exchange of fire between the law enforcement officers and armed robbers...

18 hours ago

News

Bail twice denied

*Kopong murder suspect remains behind bars

19 hours ago

Featured

Cappuccinos Pays Tribute to Cancer Fighters

Normally it is accentuated that there are countless ways to give, whether it is through offering one’s time or resources. Regardless of the manner...

2 days ago

News

Boko and Pilane clash over corpse

*Gaoberekwe's body still lying at Gantsi hospital mortuary

1 day ago

News

Granny dies in smoke

*Heartbreak as pensioner suffocates on smoke while clearing field

1 day ago

News

BEREAVEMENT: Motswaledi’s father dies

The late founding President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Gomolemo Motswaledi’s father- Same Thatayaone Motswaledi, has died. The 84-year-old former Regional Education Officer...

19 hours ago

Fashion

International model brings fashion to the delta

International model currently based in New Zealand, Seneo Perry, is returning home for an exciting photo shoot in the Okavango Delta. Set for 5th...

24 hours ago
Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022 Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Fri 25 November 2022

All change at Yarona The party is over at Yarona FM for Mdu Tha Party, who will be leaving the youthful radio station at...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Not our fault!

*Black Coffee show organisers shift blame after failure to pay artists

3 hours ago
Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022 Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Ikegof BW drops album no. 3 United Kingdom based artist, Ikegof BW is back in Bots for the release of his third album, ‘Tshaba...

1 day ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Chobe kids fun day The first ever Kids Fun Day in Kasane takes place this Saturday at Pyrus Eagles. Organised by Maungo Thito and...

1 day ago

Politics

Dibeela launches new party

*Boko's former deputy berates BNF and UDC

5 hours ago

Life

Woolies’ five star gesture!

*Woolworths donates clothes worth P2million

4 hours ago

Sports

Play time!

*School sports set to return next year

2 hours ago
Advertisement