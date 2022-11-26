Man nabbed after slitting lover’s throat

A 36-year-old Bobonong man has been arrested and remanded in custody for his girlfriend’s bloody murder after allegedly slitting her throat on Wednesday evening.

Appearing before the Magistrates Court yesterday(Friday 25 November), it was heard that Keemo Moreba followed his lover, Charity Kgoti to her house in Makala ward where he killed her.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Acting Bobonong Station Commander, Dimukani Mbangiwa revealed the matter was reported to his officers by the suspect’s nephews at around 1900hrs.

“They reported that their uncle told them he killed his girlfriend. Our officers quickly rushed to the crime scene where they met the suspect on the way who led them to the crime scene,” disclosed Mbangiwa, adding the victim’s motionless body was found in a pool of blood with her throat cut.

With the matter still extremely fresh and police investigations into the suspected passion killing just getting started, Moreba was denied bail.

This is the 2nd murder case recorded in Bobonong jurisdiction since the start of the year.