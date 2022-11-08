Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Man,80, claims 12-year-old girl offered him sex
Man,80, claims 12-year-old girl offered him sex
ACCUSED: Old man

News

Man,80, claims 12-year-old girl offered him sex

By

Published

“As a man you cannot decline a sex offer.”

Those were the words of an 80-year-old man who recently pleaded guilty to rape accusations although he was adamant in court that his sexual encounters with his 12-year old step daughter were free offers he couldn’t refuse, except on one occasion.

The old man has alleged that in July 2019 when the child arrived home from school, she went into his bedroom and offered him sex which they indulged him and only stopped when her mother arrived home from work and almost caught them on the act.

He further claimed that the child readily gave herself to him between May and June 2020 only for them to be interrupted by the young girl’s friend who came looking for her .

He has however admitted that he forcibly had sexual intercourse with the minor on October,17, 2020 when they were caught by his brother and nephew who saw them in action through the window.

This week the court provided the old man with someone to help him read and understand witness statements from the victim, her mother and the investigating officer, and after that the illiterate old man changed his not guilty plea to guilty.

“I pleaded guilty because she is younger than me, but the victim followed me to my house when I was sleeping in my bedroom and offered me sex. As a man you cannot decline such an offer for sex. If someone gives you food, would you refuse?” asked the old man with a serious face.

However, the Magistrate advised the pensioner that he cannot admit all statements since it contradicts with his initial plea of not guilty. The court further reminded him that his plea of guilt was altered to not guilty after he informed the court that their two sexual encounters were consensual.

Since the substantive prosecutor was not in court on Monday the matter was adjourned to Tuesday when the old man informed the court that his child had secured the services of an attorney for him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“ My child has found an attorney , I want to know whether they have already met with the prosecution. He told me the news at prison, I do not know who it is” said the Oldman.

The case management conference has been postponed November, 29, to enable the accused to meet with his attorney. The old man will appear again on November,15th to confirm the date of the set date of the case management conference.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Tobacco levy funds 11 anti-smoking initiatives Tobacco levy funds 11 anti-smoking initiatives

News

Tobacco levy funds 11 anti-smoking initiatives

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony last Thursday to award tobacco levy grants to different organisations to be channelled towards tobacco control initiatives....

3 hours ago
MYSC unveil plans to fight GBV MYSC unveil plans to fight GBV

News

MYSC unveil plans to fight GBV

The Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport, and Culture (MYSC) has unveiled its plans to militate against Gender Based Violence (GBV) Planned activities include the...

3 hours ago
'Stay put in case you're crazy!' 'Stay put in case you're crazy!'

News

‘Stay put in case you’re crazy!’

*Suspected sister killer remains locked up pending psychiatric report

3 hours ago
Not again! Not again!

News

Not again!

Long-standing defilement case suffers another delay

4 hours ago
Limkokwing University industry ready graduates lauded Limkokwing University industry ready graduates lauded

News

Limkokwing University industry ready graduates lauded

Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Development Aubrey Lesaso says Limkokwing University is producing industry ready graduates who continue to create, lead and even...

4 hours ago
Time for lies, false promises Time for lies, false promises

Latest News

Time for lies, false promises

The more things change, the more they remain the same. Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZanuPF held its congress this past weekend and despite anticipation of...

4 hours ago
The enemy within The enemy within

News

The enemy within

Self sabotage slows down development in Khwai On Thursday last week, newly appointed North West District Commissioner, Thabang Waloka visited some settlements within the...

01/11/2022
Save Wildlife Conservation rescues Women in distress Save Wildlife Conservation rescues Women in distress

News

Save Wildlife Conservation rescues Women in distress

A Wildlife conservation Non Profit Organisation called, Save Wildlife Conservation is making strides towards ending hunger and achieving food security in the Ngamiland region....

01/11/2022
Advertisement