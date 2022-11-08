Man,80, claims 12-year-old girl offered him sex

“As a man you cannot decline a sex offer.”

Those were the words of an 80-year-old man who recently pleaded guilty to rape accusations although he was adamant in court that his sexual encounters with his 12-year old step daughter were free offers he couldn’t refuse, except on one occasion.

The old man has alleged that in July 2019 when the child arrived home from school, she went into his bedroom and offered him sex which they indulged him and only stopped when her mother arrived home from work and almost caught them on the act.

He further claimed that the child readily gave herself to him between May and June 2020 only for them to be interrupted by the young girl’s friend who came looking for her .

He has however admitted that he forcibly had sexual intercourse with the minor on October,17, 2020 when they were caught by his brother and nephew who saw them in action through the window.

This week the court provided the old man with someone to help him read and understand witness statements from the victim, her mother and the investigating officer, and after that the illiterate old man changed his not guilty plea to guilty.

“I pleaded guilty because she is younger than me, but the victim followed me to my house when I was sleeping in my bedroom and offered me sex. As a man you cannot decline such an offer for sex. If someone gives you food, would you refuse?” asked the old man with a serious face.

However, the Magistrate advised the pensioner that he cannot admit all statements since it contradicts with his initial plea of not guilty. The court further reminded him that his plea of guilt was altered to not guilty after he informed the court that their two sexual encounters were consensual.

Since the substantive prosecutor was not in court on Monday the matter was adjourned to Tuesday when the old man informed the court that his child had secured the services of an attorney for him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“ My child has found an attorney , I want to know whether they have already met with the prosecution. He told me the news at prison, I do not know who it is” said the Oldman.

The case management conference has been postponed November, 29, to enable the accused to meet with his attorney. The old man will appear again on November,15th to confirm the date of the set date of the case management conference.