Masitaoka’s Security breach

Brushed aside by Orapa United in their opening fixture, Masitaoka put in a much improved performance against Security Systems on Sunday to claim their first points of the season.

Supplying the finishing touches to a clinical counter attack, Tlhago Ratshukudu’s 76th minute strike proved the difference in an even encounter at the Molepolole Sports Complex.

Following last week’s 3-1 triumph over Prisons XI, the Alarm Boys went into the fixture as favourites as they looked to build on last season’s 6th placed finish against a team that ended the log in 11th position.

However, Coach David Botlhasitse’s boys found the going tough, denied space or time on the ball, with forward, Kenanao Kgetoletsile starved of service up front.

The highlight of a gritty first half was a sweeping move from Masitaoka, in which Ambrosius Amseb and Kutlo Molelowamodimo exchanged beautiful passes, only for the attack to break down right at the end.

The second 45 saw Systems make two offensive changes, bringing on striker, Letlhogonolo Chengela and right winger, Poloko Nkalolang in an effort to force the win.

It was the away side’s hunger for all three points that ultimately proved their undoing.

Pressing forward, Systems were exposed on the break, Masitaoka pouncing on their opponent’s high back line as they turned defence into attack with lightning precision.

Taking his chance brilliantly, Ratshukudu emerged as the match winner, his well-struck low drive from just inside the box sending the home crowd into ecstasy.

Four minutes later and tempers boiled over.

Systems thought they had forced an equalizer when Nkalolang burst the net with a fierce header from a corner. Their celebrations were cut short, however, with the referee ruling the in-swinging corner had curled out of play – much to the fury of Systems’ players and fans alike.

Reflecting on a disappointing outing for his troops, Systems mentor, Botlhasitse bemoaned his side’s toothless display in front of goal.

“I am not happy because we have lost a match that we could have won had we converted the few chances we had. Even if we could’ve played another 90 minutes, I do not think we could have scored!” admitted Botlhasitse, adding his team would be going back to the drawing board ‘to rectify their mistakes’ ahead of their next clash, a daunting meeting with Jwaneng Galaxy.

In stark contrast, Masitaoka Assistant Coach, Kesebonye Ranko commended his players for executing their game plan perfectly.

“We came into this match from a heavy defeat hence why our approach to this game was to win at all costs. Systems is one of the big teams in the country thus we had to be cautious and catch them on the break which worked well and earned us the victory,” said Ranko.

Majatlhaga now head to Francistown, where they will take on pointless Eleven Angels in another Sunday assignment.