Masvingo risks another suspenion

Party warns against early campaigns

Aspiring President of Botswana Democratic Party National Youth Executive Council (BDP NYEC), Kabelo Masvingo Mhuriro has come under fire following the unprocedural launch of his campaign.

The controversial young politician made his ambition to stand for BDP NYEC Chairmanship known recently.

Using his social media platforms he decried the marginalisation of youth in political candidacy.

“Politics is typically regarded as a space for politically experienced men, and while women are often disadvantaged in accumulating experience to run for office, youth are systematically marginalised because of their young age, limited opportunities, and projected lack of experience. As the increased political participation of women benefits society as a whole, the presence of youth in decision making positions benefits all citizens and not just youth. The responsibility of strengthening our party, our country has fallen into the hands of our generation. This is our time, this is our moment,” he stated

In launching his campaign, Mhuriro said that his self-driven advocacy for all youth, not just that of the BDP, but the youth in general is what drives him forward.

He asked for support so that in return he can continue making youth voices heard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I hereby announce my candidacy for the BDPNYEC and this comes at a time when much is needed to Resuscitate, Rejuvenate and Realign (R3) our party machinery with the youth agenda for a prolonged BDP rule and a peaceful Botswana,” said the BDP Communications Committee member. However it has since emerged that Mhuriso’s message was not received well by the party, which immediately penned a strong worded letter asking those campaigning to desist from doing so before the campaign season has begun.

The BDP NYEC Chairman, Karabo Gomotsegang called upon all members who recently launched campaigns to stop with immediate effect.

He said that NYEC was going to announce congress preparations in due time.

“We note the ongoing campaign for various positions in the Youth Wing Structures, the BDP Youth members are very much informed with the party procedures on how to launch a campaign for any elective congress, therefore any ongoing campaign will be considered un procedural since the party has not released any writ for its congress,” said Gomotsegang.

In 2017 the controversial Mhuriro was suspended for his scathing social media attacks on the BDP.