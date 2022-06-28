Maun to celebrate Thapson

Folklore singer to launch new album as he turns 49

Maun will be in party mode this weekend as local folklore singer, Gaoabiwe Thapson holds a joint bash to celebrate his 49th birthday and album launch.

The fun takes place at the tourist town’s Nhabe Musuem, where the visually impaired artist will perform alongside the legendary Stiger Sola.

Thapson, a two-time BOMU Award winner boasting 25 years in the industry, said it would be an honour to share the stage with the great guitarist.

“I am really glad that Stiger will be there to give me support on my special day. It will also be my daughter’s 15th birthday, so, I will be celebrating more blessings, including album launch and my success at last week’s regional Art festival in Gumare.”

Thapson won the folklore category at the regional competition ahead of the national’s, scheduled to take place in Gaborone over the President Holidays mid July.

“I am excited because this is assurance that people do appreciate my contribution in the development of arts in our region and in this country,” stated Thapson, who is to launch his six-track Gospel album, ‘Modimo ke Mowa’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The birthday bash is the idea of Moeti Headman of Records, Kgosi Cosmos Lelathego.

“Thampson recently formed a society for artists living with disability and this moved Kgosi Lelathego so much that he requested we celebrate him while he is still alive,” explained the organising committee’s secretary, Dineo Michael.

Established earlier this year, ‘Re a dira Society’ was set-up to bring disabled Ngamiland artists under one roof so they can share ideas and find ways to penetrate the market. This is not just limited to music but also covers leather works, dress making, painting and other arty-related works.

Clearly touched by this, Kgosi Lelathego noted, “For Thapson, music is about touching and changing other people’s lives for the better; that is why I have allowed them to use my office once a week for their meetings. All people living with disabilities are eligible to be part of the society!”

Entrance to Saturday’s event comes with a P30 gate charge, while VIP seat are available for P50.