Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mhapha awaits royal appointment
Mhapha awaits royal appointment
SOON TO BE CHIEF: Galaletsang Mhapha

News

Mhapha awaits royal appointment

By

Published

After a two-year delay, former Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councillor in Kgosing/Kubung ward in Maun, Galaletsang Mhapha is set to be appointed the ward’s Headman of Arbitration.

Rumours are also rife of the 47-year-old’s imminent return to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

On Tuesday, a Batawana royal delegation led by senior chief at Maun tribal authority, Oleyo Ledimo, confirmed Galaletsang will be the next chief for Mhapha ward.

Speaking at a brief kgotla meeting, Ledimo said Galaletsang was nominated for the position in 2020 but, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the appointment could not take place.

Mhapha awaits royal appointment

SETTING THINGS RIGHT: Kgosi Ledimo

“On 13th February 2020, we were here and you said you wanted Mhapha (Galaletsang) to be your chief. On 11th May 2021, we were here discussing the same thing and today we are back in this kgotla and still on the same matter,” said Ledimo.

He explained his mission was to find out from the people if they still want Galaletsang as their leader, a question that was met with a resounding ‘yes’!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Very soon we will return and I promise that before the end of this week, things would have progressed,” pledged Ledimo.

Mhapha ward has been chief-less since 2019, when Galaletsang’s elder brother, Malebogo Mhapha was promoted and transferred to Kareng settlement.

“As you can see the kgotla has deteriorated into a white elephant due to leadership vacuum. We have patiently awaited the appointment,” grumbled village elder, Keapoletswe Keapoletswe at the meeting.

Galaletsang served as Kgosing/Kubung ward councillor for 15 years before losing the 2019 general elections to BDP’s Tswelelo Sebati.

He was originally elected in 2004 under BDP ticket, defecting to UDC in 2017.

Known for amassing good votes when he was at BDP, Galaletsang was expected to increase UDC fortunes in the area. However, he was narrowly beaten by Sebari following vote splits between the umbrella and disgruntled former member, Mmolainyana, who contested as an independent candidate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Galaletsang is now said to have given up the council race for a tribal seat and is planning to go back to BDP.

When asked if there was any truth to this, the veteran politician responded sagely, “Let’s not discuss politics for now!”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DIS bring back Rabeisane DIS bring back Rabeisane

News

DIS bring back Rabeisane

We are Batswana with different beliefs and scientists are not always 100% correct- Magosi Controversial traditional seer Paul Keitholetse commonly known as Rabeisane will...

19 hours ago
No bread in the basket No bread in the basket

News

No bread in the basket

Our Reserve Bank Governor this week held an emergency meeting with an association of bakers to discuss bread issues. When a statement was issued...

1 day ago
23 Pregnant drop-outs stuns North West 23 Pregnant drop-outs stuns North West

News

23 Pregnant drop-outs stuns North West

At least 23 pregnant schoolgirls, including a primary school pupil, dropped out in the North West District last term, a record high for a...

1 day ago
A decade of rule A decade of rule

News

A decade of rule

Bangwaketse to celebrate 10 years in power for Kgosi Malope II On the 5 October, a year later than was originally planned, Bangwaketse will...

1 day ago
Cattle theft lands three men in hot soup Cattle theft lands three men in hot soup

News

Cattle theft lands three men in hot soup

In an incident that left many speechless, a police officer was found amongst a group of cattle rustlers who were recently arrested for possession...

1 day ago
Pilgrimage in the pans Pilgrimage in the pans

Travel

Pilgrimage in the pans

The immortal beauty of Baines Baobabs The site where the iconic Baines Baobab trees stand dates back roughly 128, 000 years, a time when...

1 day ago
Spaghetti's added flavour Spaghetti's added flavour

News

Spaghetti’s added flavour

Francistown’s monumental Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange in in for a major facelift in the coming months. This was revealed by the city’s re-elected Mayor, Godisang...

1 day ago
Expensive waste Expensive waste

News

Expensive waste

Full landfill hits North East in the pocket The newly elected North East District Council Chairperson, Farayi Bonyongo, has expressed grave concern at the...

1 day ago
Advertisement