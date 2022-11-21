Military veterans demand pension

WATCH: A battalion of about 2 600 retired Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers have approached the High Court seeking approximately P1 Billion worth of their pension from government.
You May Also Like
News
Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Jobbie Moilatshimo has further remanded Kopong murder suspects in jail to allow for further investigations into the brutal murder of Barulaganye...
Featured
Three lucky winners in the First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) ‘swipe and win’ competition are headed for a lifetime experience at the 2022 Qatar World...
Featured
BotswanaPost participated at the recent International Philatelic Exhibition (IPEX) hosted by the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in collaboration with the...