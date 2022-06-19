Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BMWU PRESIDENT: Joseph Tsimako

News

Miners threaten to sue Debswana

*Say Botswana’s ambitions to host Kimberly Process Secretariat at stake

*Strongly oppose Debswana’s appeal of Tafa Judgment

By

Published

Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) has informed the management of Debswana Mining Company of their intention to take legal action against the company for violation of its employees’ constitutional right to privacy and impairment of their dignity.

“The Union also intends to assert its personality rights under section 5 of the Data Protection Act by invoking the protection of the Data and Information Protection Commissione. BMWU further intends to apply as a friend of the Court (amicus)  in the Debswana vs Infotrac appeal case”.

This follows a recent case in which the Gaborone High Court Justice Abednico Tafa ruled in favour of the union against procurement of spying equipment from Infotrac Pty Ltd. Debswana has revealed its intentions to appeal the judgment.

The Union argues that Debswana failed to disprove that it procured the equipment to pry on its employees and Union officials without their consent, in breach of collective agreements between the company and the Union.

“The collective agreement concluded between the Union and Debswana, places an obligation on each party to respect another’s right to privacy. This is to ensure harmonious industrial relations. It is clear that the spying of workers was not pursuant to a court order, therefore Debswana’s conduct was wrongful. The company also failed to adduce evidence refuting Infotrac’s allegations,”says a press statement from the union.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The union further argues that it is not clear what the data collected from the Union was used for and the intention of Debswana management upon acquisition of it.

The statement says the effects of the Justice Tafa judgment are far reaching as they have a bearing on corporate governance of Debswana, right from the appointment of its board, executive management, contractors and especially the character and ethics of its leadership.

The union says contravention of constitutional right to privacy of Debswana employees and Union officials has potential to tarnish the image of Botswana diamonds internationally, which can be catastrophic to the country’s economy.

“Further, Botswana is the current Chair of the Kimberley Process and it is currently lobbying to host its Secretariat, all hopes to realize those ambitions will be greatly undermined by the outcome of this case”.

The union says during the high level meeting held between its officials and Debswana Ex-Co team on the 14th June 2022, the union advised the company to investigate alleged maladministration and corruption by past Debswana senior management, and unions previous plea for the Infotrac matter to be settled out of court.

The union demands a Forensic audit to be conducted on key company operational processes; procurement, tendering and recruitment, as well as confirmation of spying equipment and where in the Company‘s operations they have been placed or mounted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Giving back big time Giving back big time

Business

Giving back big time

Debswana to create 20, 000 jobs by 2024 Diamond mining giants, Debswana are halfway through an initiative which they hope will ultimately create employment...

12/04/2022

News

Debswana blames late MD for P110m spying debt

A lawyer representing Debswana in the infamous ‘Debswana spygate’ case says his client never had any agreement with Infotrac, the aggrieved intelligence services company....

04/03/2022
Debswana MD, Lynette Armstrong Debswana MD, Lynette Armstrong

Business

Debswana look forward …and back

Debswana Managing Director (MD), Lynette Armstrong says the company’s automation drive will be key to its future expansion plans. “Identifying how best to deploy...

29/12/2021
Okavango Blue Diamond Okavango Blue Diamond

Business

Sparkling Success

ODC revenue reaches historic high Although staying alive has been the priority for most of us this year, it seems the lure of diamonds...

12/12/2021
Debswana Pension fund shines bright Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Business

Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Edges ever closer to P10 billion mark Debswana Pension Fund (DPF) continues to go from strength to strength, enjoying a sparkling 2021 that has...

07/12/2021
Champion of academic excellence Champion of academic excellence

Entertainment

Champion of academic excellence

Professor Totolo demystifies science to inspire change It’s almost six years since Professor Otlogetswe Totolo was appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Botswana International University...

12/10/2021
Blasting is his game Blasting is his game

Business

Blasting is his game

He is the Managing Director of one of Botswana’s leading explosives and blasting engineering companies, Marung Development Services (MDS). Born and raised in Tonota,...

05/10/2021
Bank Gaborone/Debswana's citizen empowerment drive Bank Gaborone/Debswana's citizen empowerment drive

Business

Bank Gaborone/Debswana’s citizen empowerment drive

*P200 million pledged towards CEEP *20, 000 jobs to be created Diamond mining giants Debswana Mining Company and Bank Gaborone, a member of Capricorn...

22/06/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana