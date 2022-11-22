Connect with us

Moderately wet rainy season expected

WATCH: Chief Metrologist at Department of Metrological Services, John Stegling, has advised farmers to take advantage of this season’s rainfall abundance and seek advice from their Agric extension workers on the ideal crops to plant.

Advertisement