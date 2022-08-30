Mogorosi says ‘thank you’ with testimony

Having hung up his playing boots at the end of last season, Joel Mogorosi shows no signs of slowing down in retirement.

The 38-year-old former Zebras captain will host a testimonial tournament at the Royal Aria stadium on Saturday.

In total, six matches will be played as fans are treated to an all-day feast of football as ten social clubs, including Mogorosi’s side, Skontere, do battle.

The action starts at 9am with the final scheduled to play out under the floodlights 11-and-a-half hours later.

Speaking to Voice Sport, the winger-turned-striker explained the initiative was his way of thanking Batswana for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“We just want football fans to come and enjoy the game. The winners between Skontere vs Ga Inoswa and SwaggaBoys vs Motsoseng will play in the final. The intention is to have these social club tournaments in Mochudi, Francistown, Serowe and in Kanye, my home village. In Mochudi, we are going to have supporters from the teams that I have played for play against each other,” revealed Mogorosi, adding he would confirm the dates after the league release their fixture list to avoid any clashes.

One of the most decorated players in the country’s history, the Kanye native will remain with Gaborone United (GU) for the up-coming season in the role of assistant coach – a position Mogorosi freely admits he never imagined himself in.

“I had no interest in coaching. I think is a very challenging job. When I announced my retirement, Pontsho Moloi told GU director Nicholas Zakhem that he wants to work with me in coaching department. It was not easy to convince me but here I am,” he chuckled.

Tickets for the tournie are priced at P30, with an extra P10 for those bringing cars. T-shirts are sold for P150 and caps P75. Proceeds from the event will go towards football development by buying training equipment for schools and academies.