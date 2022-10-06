Connect with us

Modise and his lawyer Khumomotse

Montshiwa murder trial underway

Ballistics expert from Zimbabwe, Admire Mutizwa, is expected to continue giving evidence virtually this afternoon before Justice Zein Kebonang in the murder case of former Fairgrounds Holdings boss, Michael Montshiwa.

Mutizwa has previously told the court that the bullet cover found at the scene has matched the weapon used to kill Montshiwa.

He said the bullet came out of the 30-06 rifle that was used to gun him down.

The main suspect in this matter, attorney David Modise, and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu, are linked to the murder of Montshiwa, which occurred on the 18th of October, 2015.

Court heard that the duo, on or about the 18th of October 2015 in Block 6 Gaborone, murdered Montshiwa.

In the second count, it is alleged that Modise between the 30th of June and 17th October, 2015 stole P245 000 belonging to Montshiwa, which came into his possession by virtue of being his lawyer.

The money, according to the Investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.

It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the trust account, he communicated with Modise, demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.

Another witness, Wilfred Mpolokang, told the court that Modise and Tshukudu visited him in Mahikeng on two occasions in an attempt to purchase a pistol.

He said Modise claimed the pistol was needed by his client, who has been in prison after he was found in possession of rhino horns.

“I told them I have reformed and no longer wanted to be involved in any criminal activity. I paid a visit to Tshukudu and on the 17th of October, 2015 and we went to meet Modise at his office. We found him in possession of a 30-06 gun, which he asked me to fix and clean with penetrating oil as it was not firing properly,’’ said Mpolokang.

Detective Marapo, who is the last state witness in this matter, will also take the stand after the defence attorneys cross-examine Mpolokang and Mutizwa.

