Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mpatane’s murder trial resumes
Mpatane’s murder trial resumes
Mpatane

News

Mpatane’s murder trial resumes

By

Published

  • 25- year- old to appear for murder he allegedly commited at the age of 16

Trial for Marco Mpatane’s murder is expected to continue on September, 27th with five witnesses expected to testify before Judge Jennifer Dube of Lobatse High Court.

The main suspects in the matter is Saliman Pando who is linked to the murder of Mpatane which occurred in 2013.

The investigating officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo told the court that on the 13th of January 2013 at 0130 hours Pearl Ramalekana reported at central police Gaborone that Mpatane was gunned down by an unknown culprit on the head.

He said the reporter also told the police that the culprit was driving a silver Toyota starlet that fled the scene.

“The investigations led to the arrest of a 16 year old Pando at Extension 12 Gaborone. The investigations further established that prior to the incident, Salimah Pando, the sister to the accused had fought with some girls at Linga Longa Pub at Riverwalk. Pando allegedly then followed the girls that fought his sister and a fight between him and Mpatane who was with the girls ensued. The fight between the two guys was eventually taken outside where Mpatane was shot in the parking lot. No arrest was made immediately after the incident,” Detective Marapo told court

He went on to say that on the 31st of January 2013 he received a tip off on January,12th, 2013 that Gofaone Roy Sharp who works for a company managed by Pando’s father was seen in the company of Pando in the car which is suspected to have been used when the offence was committed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Marapo, Sharp was located and he told the Investigating Officer that on the 14th of January 2013 Pando gave him a lift to work and allegedly confessed to him that his sister had fought with some girls at Linga Longa and he had tried to defend her by taking on the man who was with the girls.

He allegedly said when he lost the fight, he went home to Extension 12 to collect his pellet gun which he used to shoot the same man on the head.

“The car and gun were not recovered but after some months the investigating team received information that it was hidden at a certain garage at Gaborone West where we managed to recover it. It was checked at the Department of Road Transport and Safety and found to be registered under Supa Cars where the father to the accused works as the manager,” said Marapo

Pando’s lawyer, Monthe Marumo submitted that his client has no case to answer.

Judge Dube scheduled the matter for oral submissions September 13th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Former Councillor charged with murder

WATCH: Former Botswana Congress Party Councilor for Old Naledi South ward, Mathata Benny Mosekwa, was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrates court charged...

1 day ago

News

Suspected Goodhope Police robbers nabbed

Two men linked to the recent robbery of Goodhope Police station where an arsenal of assault rifles and ammunition were stolen were arraigned before...

1 day ago

News

Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...

15 hours ago
German killer gets double death sentence German killer gets double death sentence

News

German couple killer gets double death sentence

The man convicted of the brutal murder of a German couple he once worked for has been sentenced to death – twice. When Maun...

1 day ago

Politics

UDC Suspensions: ‘Seconds from disaster’

WATCH: In this news update we dig deep into our archives and share video footage that suggests that suspended BCP leaders may have been...

2 days ago
Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom

News

Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend’s mom

A 28- year -old rapist who violated his girlfiend‘s mother at knifepoint has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. According to Chief Magistrate Mulalo...

1 day ago
Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

News

Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

A suspected criminal who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a magistrate in court has changed his plea to not guilty. Accused murder suspect, 38-year-old...

1 day ago
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

1 day ago
Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

Entertainment

Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

“Zodwa obviously will be less Zodwa. She won’t be as extreme as she was in Kanye but of course she will give her fans...

1 day ago

News

New Societies Act to curb financial mischief

WATCH: After realising that not every pastor or Church member is necessarily a ‘man of God’, government is putting measures in place to curb...

3 days ago

News

A foul family affair

Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...

18 hours ago
BDC breathes new life into phikwe BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Business

BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Corporations spearheads Oxygas project Last Friday, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) celebrated the ground-breaking of a specialised warehouse facility for an Oxygen Gas (Oxygas) project...

1 day ago
Ready for rice Ready for rice

Business

Ready for rice

BUAN research indicates rice can be grown in Botswana After two years of painstaking research, Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) are...

1 day ago
Advertisement