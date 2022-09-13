Ms Abbey plans big

Local RnB and soul singer, Ms Abbey is set for a busy end to the year as she continues to build towards her debut album.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean born artist came to prominence back in 2019, winning plaudits and three YAMA nominations on the back of her hit track ‘Vacation’.

Although she fell off the radar slightly since then, the star returned to prominence early this year with her single ‘Africa’ proving a crowd puller.

“It was dropped in May and is still doing great on the airwaves. I have been getting a few corporate bookings which I greatly appreciate. Things are slowly falling into place since Covid-19, the bookings are looking good as I have two gigs before the end of the week,” reveals Ms Abbey.

Keen to keep this momentum going, the talented singer is putting in the hard yards at the studio.

“I am working on a single which is about to drop soon. That single will lead to an EP which will be mixture of Pop, RNB and Soul,” she explains.

From a family steeped in music, Ms Abbey is also looking to link up with her brother, Jordan Moozy.

“Apart from being siblings we have a taste in music that is very interesting, and we connect very well!” she tells Voice Entertainment, adding that internationally she would love to collaborate with Nigerian heavyweight, Burna Boy.

“I love his style of music,” concludes Ms Abbey, who is something of a style blazer herself!