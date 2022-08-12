Connect with us

Murder convict escapes the noose

WATCH: A murder convict who killed his lover by stabbing her heart, slitting her throat and waiting for hours for her to die before burying her in a shallow grave was rescued from the hangman’s noose by the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal observed in its ruling that there were extenuating circumstances in the case and reduced the death sentence imposed by the High Court to a 30-year jail term backdated to April 2021.

