Entertainment
Naledie drops moya
Although Tribal House is yet to take off as a genre locally, impressive young musician, Naledie is doing her best to change that.
The songstress, real name Naledi Thabakgolo, has released a catchy tune titled ‘Moya’ which could be just the push the genre needs.
Crackling with raw emotion backed by a decent beat, Naledie bears her soul in this track, which tells the tale of a normal person with a gift that needs attention.
She features Kaizerworld and also worked with Dingalo Mpolaise on the tune, which was recorded, mixed and mastered at Kaizerworld’s studio.
RATINGS: 8/10
