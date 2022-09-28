Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New 22- roomed hotel for the delta
New 22- roomed hotel for the delta
OKAVANGO COMMUNITY TRUST MANAGER: Botshelo Sesinyi

News

New 22- roomed hotel for the delta

By

Published

Community trust announces development plan for Seronga

Okavango Community Trust (OCT), is planning to build a 22-bed -hotel in Seronga village and a cultural village in Eretsha among their major community development projects this financial year.

Last week the Trust floated adverts in which they were calling for construction companies to express interest in taking up the construction works expected to begin by December this year.

“Concerning the costs, we cannot really say how much we are expecting to part with as the tender is still up for bidding and we cannot be seen to be guiding interested parties,” explained the Trust’s manager, Botshelo Sesinyi in an interview this week.

OCT covers five villages in the Okavango Delta panhandle including, Seronga, Gunotsoga, Eretsha, Beetsha and Gudigwa with a total of around 8000 people co-existing with wildlife.

“We expect the hotel to employ at least twenty people, while the Herbarium will employ two full time herbatologists or lab attendants and several other indirect employees,” explained Sesinyi before adding that, “Indirect because these are community members who will gather herbs and take to the lab and the two lab attendants are the ones who will receive the tourists and explain to them what the herbs are, their names, where they are found and their uses.”

Asked whether the tourists would not steal their indigenous knowledge on medicinal herbs, Sesinyi noted, “Not really because we are the ones who know what is done to have such herbs work. The herbarium is more of a conservation library where people will come to learn more about herbs and why they need to be preserved.”

The lab will be housed at the cultural village.

The two major projects are expected to bring more returns to OCT, which is in control of a wildlife concession in the panhandle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Human-wildlife conflict poses a real threat that do not only endanger lives but also contribute to increasing poverty levels among villagers in these areas whose fields are often ravaged by elephants and livestock eaten by lions.

This conflict between man and animals was however partially resolved when the community adapted to their environment by acquiring a photographic concession from government and subleased it to big tourism magnates at a comfortable fee.

“Our people are largely agrarian, keeping a small number of livestock, and practicing flood recession farming. Fishing is also a significant source of livelihood as well as harvesting of aquatic and veld resources, so through the Trust we aim to bring development that will help us live comfortably like all other people from other parts of the country,” further explained Sesinyi.

OCT which was formed in 1995 has been working closely with Village Development Communities (VDCs) to implement development priorities for these villages through the VDC recommendations.

“The intention of commercialising the Trust is to get return on investment, we have to find and create different streams of income because our problems here are never ending, we are at the receiving end of natural challenge including floods and wildlife attacks among others,” said Sesinyi.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Grandpa, 81, hangs himself

Residents of Moshupa village were awakened by the sad news of an old age pensioner who was found hanging on the rafters last Thursday...

2 days ago
Household wickedness Household wickedness

News

Household wickedness

*Brother appears in court for sister's brutal murder

19 hours ago
ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

Business

ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

ABSA Bank Botswana has a P395 million profit before tax in the released interim half year results, a 36 percent increase compared to the...

1 day ago
Botho university to open in Ghana Botho university to open in Ghana

Business

Botho university to open in Ghana

From just one classroom, five staff members and 12 students in 1997, Botho University (BU) has grown in leaps and bounds to be one...

20 hours ago
VP Chiwenga's ex loses her arm VP Chiwenga's ex loses her arm

News

VP Chiwenga’s ex loses her arm

She made her bed, now she must lie in it. This was my husband’s unsympathetic reaction as news broke that Vice President, Constatino Chiwenga’s...

19 hours ago
Chillin' out Friday 23 September 2022 Chillin' out Friday 23 September 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 23 September 2022

BNFYL pres to join BDF Shaya has been following the Botswana National Front Youth League President, Resego Kgosidintsi on social media, and of recent...

20 hours ago
Building an empire Building an empire

Business

Building an empire

Armed with a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) professional qualification from Botswana Accountancy College (BAC), Keith Shatho Maposa hit the ground running upon...

20 hours ago
Beauty of Ngamiland baskets Beauty of Ngamiland baskets

News

Beauty of Ngamiland baskets

The scotching September sun is beating down on sandy terrains on Ngamiland, making the white crystal sand sparkle with a blinding force on a...

19 hours ago
Advertisement