Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Newly elected: Abraham

News

New GC Mayor promises a vibrant city

By

Published

Newly elected Gaborone City Council Mayor, Austin Abraham has promised to develop the city and bring it back to its vibrancy with less crime.

When making his acceptance speech yesterday after being elected the City Mayor unopposed, Abraham who is also the Sebele ward councillor said the Botswana Democratic Party will continue to develop Botswana’s cities and make them compete regionally and globally.

“We believe that it is only through real vision and dedicated planning that we can unlock our cities full potential and make sure that our enterprise and living standards rival those of the best cities in the world.”

He said that he was looking forward to seeing the city back to its vibrancy, children playing in the streets safely, reduced crime and night life being enjoyed in a safe manner among other things.

Abraham pointed out that among the things he is going to prioritise will include dealing with issues of mental health and psycho social support because Covid 19 has been disruptive to families in so many ways. “I will ensure that Gaborone becomes the cleanest city in the region, dealing with potholes and over grown trees and joining other stakeholders to fight Gender Based Violence.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



He also said there was need to explore the Public Private Partnership model to deliver key development around the city and working with small businesses to increase economic participation.

Abraham further thanked the outgoing Mayor, Father Maphongo, for having stepped up to the challenge during his tenure amid the Covid-19 challenges.

For his part, Maphongo said that he was excited that a democratic process was being undertaken. “I knew that this day will come one day and councillors have expressed their views through a vote. Democratic processes should be respected,” he added.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

The Voice Newspaper Headlines

1st November 2019

01/11/2019
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal ‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal

Entertainment

‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal

Culture spears with Charma Gal release much anticipated single Considered one of the most dramatic break ups in local music history – famous traditional...

13/03/2020

News

Guma Moyo files for divorce

It is hot in the marital kitchen for veteran political figure Guma Moyo who has filed for divorce from the wife of his youth....

31/05/2022

News

Forced covid-19 booster jab scandal

Victim suffers brain damage Govt takes responsibility for complications In a horrific incident that may soon see Botswana Government and the Director of health...

15/03/2022
Advertisement




Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana