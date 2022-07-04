Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Societies Act to curb financial mischief

By

Published

WATCH: After realising that not every pastor or Church member is necessarily a ‘man of God’, government is putting measures in place to curb illegal activities in civil societies that include money laundering and financing of terrorism.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Advertisement