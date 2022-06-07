Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

No May day Joy for Netball
No May day Joy for Netball
MISSING IN ACTION: Netball league

Sports

No May day Joy for Netball

By

Published

  • BONA now targeting 18th June for league return

Back in March, Lucara Botswana threw local netball a much-needed life jacket, pumping P300,000 into the static sport in an attempt to get it moving again.

Thanks to the newly secured sponsorship, after four years without league action, Botswana Netball Association (BONA) predicted they would be able to have a league up-and-running again by May.

However, May has come and gone and the league has not.

Explaining the delay, BONA spokesperson, Mokeresete Mokeresete, admitted arrangements had taken longer than expected.

No May day Joy for Netball

OPTIMISTIC: Mokeresete

“Preparations of the league, which included the renovation of the facility (BONA Courts), procurement of teams playing kits and refresher courses for officials are still ongoing, hence change of dates,” he told Voice Sport.

Despite the slight setback, Mokeresete maintained the dawn of a new era for local netball was imminent, stressing the association are ‘quite confident’ the league will start on 18th June.

“We had our last league in 2018, so we had to put all our structures in terms of human personnel and resources in place. Also, we want to ensure that all our structures are compliant. It wouldn’t have been wise for us to rush to start the league when certain areas which needed to be availed and refreshed have not been attended to accordingly,” he insisted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mokeresete was quick to point out Lucara were being kept in the loop.

“We are in constant communication on every stage of the preparations with the league sponsor and they are fully aware of every step we take,” he stated.

The league will be divided into two zones, featuring eight teams in the south and five in the north in the ladies’ section. The top four from each division will then proceed to the knock-outs. There will also be a men’s division, including six teams in the south and two in the north.

Lucara’s backing and a return to domestic action comes at an ideal time for the national team, who are set to take part in the Africa World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa, Pretoria from 20th – 27th August.

“We had the mini league and then Fast 5 tournaments, events which kept the players fit. The Fast 5 has yielded much-needed results in preparing the team and so is the national team camp. Once the league starts, it will also help a lot,” predicted Mokeresete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

‘We will attack!’ ‘We will attack!’

Sports

‘We will attack!’

Mpote promises fire in Francistown Zebras coach, Teenage Mpote has promised supporters an attacking game on Sunday when the national team come up against...

3 days ago
The fantastic 4 Poised for more The fantastic 4 Poised for more

Sports

The fantastic 4 Poised for more

The foreign legion As domestic leagues around the world enter the off-season, the transfer market once again comes alive with speculation of possible transfers,...

3 days ago
Shootout in the South Shootout in the South

Sports

Shootout in the South

Southern title to be decided on final day as Magosi and Ghosts level on points After 21 league games, 1, 890 minutes of football...

3 days ago
One foot in the grave One foot in the grave

Sports

One foot in the grave

Stars shoot Tafic closer to the abyss Tafic slumped to a spineless defeat against fellow Francistown side, Calendar Stars on Saturday, out-fought in the...

31/05/2022
Down to the wire Down to the wire

Sports

Down to the wire

No southern comforts for Holy Boys as Magosi close the gap Holy ghost – 0 Mochudi Centre Chiefs – 1 The Debswana First Division...

31/05/2022
3x3 B-Ball gets Ghetto bouncing 3x3 B-Ball gets Ghetto bouncing

Sports

3×3 B-Ball gets Ghetto bouncing

The explosive, all-action drama that is 3×3 basketball burst into Ghetto in spectacular style at the weekend, lighting up the Botho University courts as...

31/05/2022
GIM eye golden glow GIM eye golden glow

Sports

GIM eye golden glow

World Athletics in town to assess Meet World Athletics officials will land in Botswana this Friday on a three-day visit to the capital city,...

31/05/2022
Joel calls it quits Joel calls it quits

Sports

Joel calls it quits

End of the road for Juluka Having run his heart out for the nation for nearly two decades, one of the country’s most decorated...

31/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana