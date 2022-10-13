No pay no work

Business has come to a standstill at Payless Block 6 in Gaborone this morning as staff members; mostly cashiers and packers have downed tools citing unpaid salaries.

According to the disgruntled workers, they are yet to get their September salaries and soon it will be two months of no payments since their month end on the 17th of October.

The workers who are close to 19 in number cite that since last year December they have been experiencing a phenomenon of late payments but now they have had enough of the bad treatment.

Among some of their grievances include stock shortage in the shop as well as failure by the management to address their concerns as workers.

When this publication visited the retail outlet at the wake of the strike, it was indeed a sorry state in the shop as the workers have abandoned the cash tills, also on account of the visibly empty shelves in the shop.

“Re jele boipuso jo bo bosula, insurance and furniture companies have been calling us demanding their payments but there is nothing we can do because we don’t even know when we are going to be paid,” said one of the workers.

Efforts to solicit an official comment from store assistant manager Tebogo Rakobe proved futile as she declined to comment.