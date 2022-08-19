Connect with us

REMANDED: Outlwile Aston (middle) and Oageng Moagi Letsholo (left)

News

No relief for Kopong murder suspects

By

Published

* Suspect’s 12-year-old daughter to give evidence

The four accused Kopong murder suspects were once again denied bail by the Broadhusrt Magistrate court on Thursday morning.

The quartet: Oageng Moagi Letsholo, 49, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie, 47, Outlwile Aston, 48, and Kebaleboge Ntsebe, 42, are facing a single count of murder.

In a grisly murder that sent shockwaves across the country, they are suspected to have butchered school teacher, Barulaganye Aston in cold blood on July 14th in Kopong.

Pleading with court to further remand the suspects, Public Prosecutor Seeletso Onkemetse revealed they are yet to record statements from other witnesses.

REMANDED: Kebaleboge Ntsebe

Amongst theses witnesses is the fourth accused, Ntsebe’s 12-year-old daughter, who needs protection as provided for in the Children’s Act.

“We need at least a month for the witness to undergo counselling which will help us record the statement with ease,” pleaded Onkemetse.

Besides their belief that releasing Ntsebe may jeopardise the investigation as she might influence her daughter, the prosecutor further stated they have grounds to believe releasing the suspects would put them in danger.

“The Investigating Officer has told me that a close relative to accused number three, Aston [the deceased’s husband], has threatened to harm him should he be given bail. This is a clear demonstration that the public is still angry,” Onkemetse told court.

REMANDED: Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie

An emotional Ntsebe tried in vain to secure her freedom, telling court she has been cooperating with the police and has even provided her daughter as a state witnesses.

Her desperate pleas, however, failed to move the Magistrate who sent the four back to prison, setting their next mention on 1st September.

Advertisement