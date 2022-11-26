Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Not our fault!

*Black Coffee show organisers shift blame after failure to pay artists

By

Published

GLOBAL SENSATION: Black Coffee

A press statement issued by Heinsite Construction alleges that a number of third-party suppliers and local artists have not been paid for their part in the recent Black Coffee show that was held at Royal Aria stadium on 12 November 2022.

According to the statement, Kulture Events Management Company, a local firm owned by Sports Inc. was appointed event coordinator and tasked with responsibilities on such matters which included event venue booking, local artist and supplier bookings and payments, sponsorship coordination and other areas.

“In May 2022, Heinsite Construction appointed Kulture Events, a local firm owned by Sports Inc, for this management role. The selection process was based on pitch proposals and portfolios submitted by local event companies, of which the Management of Heinsite Construction decided that Kulture Events stood out as the most suitable company. Their pitch appeared to demonstrate the quality of relationships with third parties and the management experience required to run an event of such a distinctive nature.”

The statement explains that the agreement drawn between the two parties; Heinsite Construction and Sports Inc. was that the former would bear the significant costs of securing the international headliner as well as supporting lineup artists. “It was agreed that Kulture Events would be responsible for the securing of sponsors to fundraise for the associated costs that would be incurred locally including the Botswana artist lineup, suppliers including the venue, the marketing communications campaign and etcetera.”

Furthermore, Heinsite Construction says that they followed through with the agreed full payment to secure the international artists prior to the event, which is a standard procedure to confirm artist bookings. They added that to their dismay, they thereafter incurred additional costs for the event which was outside the said agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Additionally, we have been reliably informed that a number of third-party suppliers and local artists were not paid their dues in accordance with their respective agreements with Sports Inc. To this date all our efforts to reach the directors of Sports Inc. have been futile, and we have received no responses from any of our attempts to be in contact with them to address and resolve these issues.”

They went on to distance themselves from all activity that has been demonstrated. “Concerning the potential loss incurred by our company as victims of the breach of relationship by Sports Inc, we are in talks with our legal advisory team to explore further action.” In closing, they advised all stakeholders with due moneys owed to them to contact the Directors of Sports Inc directly.

When contacted by this publication, Kulture Events denied all allegations regarding this matter and refused to comment any further.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

Latest News

Fatalities confirmed in armed robbery

Police are yet to confirm the number of people who died in an exchange of fire between the law enforcement officers and armed robbers...

18 hours ago

News

Bail twice denied

*Kopong murder suspect remains behind bars

19 hours ago

Featured

Cappuccinos Pays Tribute to Cancer Fighters

Normally it is accentuated that there are countless ways to give, whether it is through offering one’s time or resources. Regardless of the manner...

2 days ago

News

Boko and Pilane clash over corpse

*Gaoberekwe's body still lying at Gantsi hospital mortuary

1 day ago

News

Granny dies in smoke

*Heartbreak as pensioner suffocates on smoke while clearing field

1 day ago

News

Man nabbed after slitting lover’s throat

A 36-year-old Bobonong man has been arrested and remanded in custody for his girlfriend’s bloody murder after allegedly slitting her throat on Wednesday evening....

3 hours ago

News

BEREAVEMENT: Motswaledi’s father dies

The late founding President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Gomolemo Motswaledi’s father- Same Thatayaone Motswaledi, has died. The 84-year-old former Regional Education Officer...

19 hours ago

Fashion

International model brings fashion to the delta

International model currently based in New Zealand, Seneo Perry, is returning home for an exciting photo shoot in the Okavango Delta. Set for 5th...

24 hours ago
Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022 Chillin' out Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Fri 25 November 2022

All change at Yarona The party is over at Yarona FM for Mdu Tha Party, who will be leaving the youthful radio station at...

1 day ago
Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022 Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Ikegof BW drops album no. 3 United Kingdom based artist, Ikegof BW is back in Bots for the release of his third album, ‘Tshaba...

1 day ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Chobe kids fun day The first ever Kids Fun Day in Kasane takes place this Saturday at Pyrus Eagles. Organised by Maungo Thito and...

1 day ago

Politics

Dibeela launches new party

*Boko's former deputy berates BNF and UDC

5 hours ago

Life

Woolies’ five star gesture!

*Woolworths donates clothes worth P2million

4 hours ago

Sports

Play time!

*School sports set to return next year

2 hours ago
Advertisement