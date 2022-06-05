Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nurse rapes Std 2 girl

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Sexual assault

A 31-year-old nurse has reportedly raped a Standard 2 pupil after applying Vaseline on her private parts.

It is alleged that the man lured the girl to his place claiming he wanted her to play with his children, before he took her to the bushes where he raped her.

According to Moshupa Police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Moshupa, Lesototo ward and it was reported the same night.

“We are investigating a case involving a 7-year-old girl and a male aged 31. We have arrested the suspect who is still assisting us with investigations,” briefly confirmed Superintendent Ramoseki.

It is alleged that it was only after the nurse’s brother came to the victim’s place at around 7pm looking for him that the girl’s worried mother also started looking for the her as it was getting late.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While still looking around, the woman allegedly saw the suspect holding the girl and helping her to jump over the fence into her home. Upon questioning that was when the girl told her mother the painful story that the suspect took her to the bushes and raped her,” disclosed a source.

The matter was then reported to the police who took both the girl and the suspect to the clinic for medical examination.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Kabelo Ntshekisang

    05/06/2022 at 14:18

    Aah,o rotetse payslip boy….You are cruel.

    Reply

  2. Thelma Kelebileone Afhitile

    05/06/2022 at 14:22

    Let that man be castrated/ be hanged once,he is heartless

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Business

Seretse paid P25k for meeting Bluethorn Executives

*All agreements between him and company were verbal *Resigned from the company a few months after issuing of trading license

3 days ago

News

Sibisibi grilled over ‘Ponzi scheme’

Operations of an investment scheme set up by former Council Chairman of Kweneng District, Jeffrey Sibisibi, were revealed last week, leaving some investors wondering...

1 day ago

Business

IDM Fancistown hosts prospective students to an open day

Institute of Development Management hosted its prospective students to an open day at prestigious campus in Francistown. For his part, the campus Manager Elijah...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects killed in police shootout

Police have confirmed the deaths of two suspected armed robbers who were killed during a shootout with security agents this morning. Police spokesperson, Near...

2 hours ago

News

Former employees reveal shocking practices at Bluethorn

Former employees of Bluethorn Holdings have given creditors a glimpse into poor or lack of processes at the company.

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.