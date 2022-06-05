Nurse rapes Std 2 girl

A 31-year-old nurse has reportedly raped a Standard 2 pupil after applying Vaseline on her private parts.

It is alleged that the man lured the girl to his place claiming he wanted her to play with his children, before he took her to the bushes where he raped her.

According to Moshupa Police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Moshupa, Lesototo ward and it was reported the same night.

“We are investigating a case involving a 7-year-old girl and a male aged 31. We have arrested the suspect who is still assisting us with investigations,” briefly confirmed Superintendent Ramoseki.

It is alleged that it was only after the nurse’s brother came to the victim’s place at around 7pm looking for him that the girl’s worried mother also started looking for the her as it was getting late.

“While still looking around, the woman allegedly saw the suspect holding the girl and helping her to jump over the fence into her home. Upon questioning that was when the girl told her mother the painful story that the suspect took her to the bushes and raped her,” disclosed a source.

The matter was then reported to the police who took both the girl and the suspect to the clinic for medical examination.