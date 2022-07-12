Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Off the ground
Off the ground
TOUCH DOWN: Fastjet's first landing in Maun from Victoria Falls

Business

Off the ground

By

Published

  • Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running

Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist town for the first time.

The Zimbabwean airliner will make the 55-minute trip to-and-from Victoria Falls four times a week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking at the launch, Fastjet chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya explained they saw it fitting to connect Zimbabwe’s tourism capital, Victoria Falls to Maun, a gateway to one of the world’s heritage sites, Okavango Delta.

Off the ground

FASTJET CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER: Vivian Ruwuya

“We hope that this new route will be a catalyst in the encouragement of tourism collaboration between Victoria Falls and Maun,” said Ruwuya.

She further called on the tourism industry to continue working with them in keeping Southern African attractions accessible through scheduled and reliable air services.

“Zimbabwe and Botswana are among the few Southern African countries that are landlocked with no access to the seas. Despite being landlocked these two beautiful countries boast of unique water-based tourism attractions in the form of the iconic Okavango Delta and the mighty Victoria Falls.”

“We are looking forward to flying customers into these two countries to explore, Tsodilo, commonly known as the Louvre of the Desert because of its rock art paintings, Chobe National Park, Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve and Makgadikgadi Pans and National Park in Botswana,” continued Ruwuya, adding in Zim, as well as the Falls, tourists can enjoy Gonarezhou National Park, Lake Kariba, Great Zimbabwe and Matopos National monuments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To ensure the route’s sustainable growth, Fastjet will operate the service using their Embraer ERJ and their partner Cessna Grand Caravan 2088 aircraft.

Off the ground

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY CEO: Dr Bai Mosinyi

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Botswana’s Civil Aviation Authority, Dr Bai Mosinyi welcomed Fastjet’s arrival, noting it comes at a time when the aviation sector is making a comeback following the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

“It is important for the aviation industry to aim for more as it builds back to where it used to be post Covid,” said Mosinyi, adding that during ‘peak Covid’, traffic in Botswana airports and airspace was down by 96 percent.

Mosinyi further noted that for growth to take place in the regions and the African continent as a whole, the aviation and tourism sector need not only look at international flights, but regional ones such as Fastjet.

“We don’t need only expanding routes, we need to work together, whether it is Botswana, Zimbabwe or Zambia, that’s really the right approach, the approach we need to encourage,” Mosinyi pointed out.

“Regional growth is what is going to change our region and continent,” he reiterated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

2 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

1 day ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

6 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

5 days ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

18 hours ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

12 hours ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

11 hours ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

11 hours ago
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

11 hours ago
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Duece gets his juice Francistown made entertainer, DJ Duece (Mmeshe Khata) may finally have found his big breakthrough thousands of kilometers away from home....

11 hours ago
Big weekend 08 July 2022 Big weekend 08 July 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 08 July 2022

Joyous Celebration date revealed The gospel show to end all gospel shows,The Life Changing Concert with joyous Celebration is back following a long break...

12 hours ago
Advertisement