Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

One night with Amaar Brown
One night with Amaar Brown
LOCAL SINGER: Amaar Brown

Entertainment

One night with Amaar Brown

By

Published

  • New name but star promises same old sparkle

For the first time since changing her name, singer-songwriter, Amaar Brown will host an intimate one-woman session in Gaborone on Friday night.

The event, dubbed ‘Amaar Brown Unplugged Intimate Session’ will be hosted at the Showcase venue in Molapo and is expected to start from 8pm.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment as she fine-tunes her preparations for the show, the artist formerly known as Amantle Brown promised fans an electric ‘two-hour’ set in ‘the performance of her life’.

“I will be performing all my songs from my first single which I dropped back in 2016. I will be giving attendants a storyline of my professional music career right from inception,” revealed Amaar Brown, who will be accompanied by a live band on the night.

Explaining the reason behind her name change and rebrand from Amantle Brown, she admitted she was finding it difficult to register and patent her ideas.

The singer famously came under fire back in 2019, when a ‘spat’ with an upcoming Shakawe-based MC went public and the ‘Black Mampatile’ star was accused of bullying.

The issue was over the rights to the ‘Amantle Brown’ name, which was the MC’s birth name while Amaar’s real name was Amantle Ntshole.

The MC rightly argued there was no way she could change her name as it was her birth right.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have had to rebrand and fortunately people are warming up to my new name. Nothing has changed really: the talent and music remains the same!” declared the pint sized singer.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Chesa Maneee! Chesa Maneee!

Latest News

Chesa Maneee!

Pantsula’s to parade for peace in Maun Residents in Maun are in for a September treat as the pantsulas bring their stylish, unique brand...

3 days ago

Entertainment

GIMC update

WATCH: MaCecilia a St Paul at the ongoing GIMC show.

2 days ago
Lights out Lights out

Business

Lights out

BPC disconnect over 1, 600 defaulters Early this year, local power utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) embarked on an exercise to disconnect all commercial...

3 days ago
The new face of Avani The new face of Avani

Business

The new face of Avani

Meet the Boss With a wealth of experience in the cutthroat world of Marketing, including ten years as GrandPalm’s Marketing Officer, Samantha Bogopa knows...

3 days ago
BVI'S P300 million booster BVI'S P300 million booster

Business

BVI’S P300 million booster

Vaccine Institute plans game-changing new lab A new dawn is on the horizon for Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI). In a bid to diversify its...

3 days ago
Time to consume! Time to consume!

Business

Time to consume!

Consumer Fair returns this week Missing in action since 2019 due to Covid-19, the Botswana Consumer Fair marks its return at the end of...

3 days ago
Timely intervention Timely intervention

News

Timely intervention

Late night ‘stop and search’ foils imminent break-in Masunga police made a timely late night intervention last Tuesday, stumbling upon suspected gang of thieves...

3 days ago
Fighting for financial freedom Fighting for financial freedom

Business

Fighting for financial freedom

Mosadi Tota’s empowerment drive heads north Women Empowerment Group, Mosadi Tota, will host their annual Women and Finance Workshop at Francistown’s Adansonia Hotel this...

3 days ago
Pule funeral group’s new lease of life Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

Business

Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

..as they unveil ‘Road to 2026’ strategy Back in July 2019, Pule Funeral Group were on the verge of going out of business. Now,...

3 days ago
The rise of artistic nails The rise of artistic nails

Latest News

The rise of artistic nails

Trendy nails of the season The nail business is such a formidable business that has grown leaps and bounds in the beauty industry and...

3 days ago
Gchwihaba caves, a journey to the past Gchwihaba caves, a journey to the past

News

Gchwihaba caves, a journey to the past

The North West District of Botswana is rich in natural resources and tourist attractions. Some of the fascinating must-visit monuments in the region include...

3 days ago
The bronze bomber The bronze bomber

Entertainment

The bronze bomber

For Team BW, one of the few highs from a largely disappointing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was Lethabo Modukanele’s history-making exploits in the ring....

3 days ago

Latest News

Pangolin problems

Govt trophy lands trio in hot soup There was a high-flying drama in Gerald Estates on Thursday night as a helicopter search of the...

3 days ago
Advertisement