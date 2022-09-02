One night with Amaar Brown

New name but star promises same old sparkle

For the first time since changing her name, singer-songwriter, Amaar Brown will host an intimate one-woman session in Gaborone on Friday night.

The event, dubbed ‘Amaar Brown Unplugged Intimate Session’ will be hosted at the Showcase venue in Molapo and is expected to start from 8pm.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment as she fine-tunes her preparations for the show, the artist formerly known as Amantle Brown promised fans an electric ‘two-hour’ set in ‘the performance of her life’.

“I will be performing all my songs from my first single which I dropped back in 2016. I will be giving attendants a storyline of my professional music career right from inception,” revealed Amaar Brown, who will be accompanied by a live band on the night.

Explaining the reason behind her name change and rebrand from Amantle Brown, she admitted she was finding it difficult to register and patent her ideas.

The singer famously came under fire back in 2019, when a ‘spat’ with an upcoming Shakawe-based MC went public and the ‘Black Mampatile’ star was accused of bullying.

The issue was over the rights to the ‘Amantle Brown’ name, which was the MC’s birth name while Amaar’s real name was Amantle Ntshole.

The MC rightly argued there was no way she could change her name as it was her birth right.

“I have had to rebrand and fortunately people are warming up to my new name. Nothing has changed really: the talent and music remains the same!” declared the pint sized singer.