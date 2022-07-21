Otjiserandu returns to Tsau village

Jubilation reigned at Tsau village over the long weekend as elated Baherero communities once again came together in a joyful revival of the Otjiserandu cultural commemoration, following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The colourful event- characterized by cultural celebrations of song, dance and traditional cuisine, with men donning the military-style phantasy uniform while the women gorgeously wore their voluminous traditional dress and horned headgear, is known as Otjiserandu and has since become a seminal date in the Baherero cultural calendar following the death of their leader, Samuel Maharero who liberated them from the firm grip of German colonial rule many years ago.

Tsau remains a traditional host of the commemoration as this is where Samuel Maharero and his people sought refuge among Batawana in 1907 after fleeing the war in German South West Africa (present day Namibia)