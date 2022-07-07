P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively for their latest display at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which is staged at Morocco.

Lucara Botswana has announced a P200, 000 incentive for ‘The Mares’ as they are affectionately known, for their display in their first match when they hammered Burundi by 4 goals to 2.

It further states that, “The Mares has made the country proud by qualifying for the WAFCON 2022 and currently making strides.

On the other hand, the Moroccan-based football stars who were among the spectators when The Mares run riot of their opponents, have also joined forces to offer the team P20, 000 support which could get the ladies going.

Next on the menu, The Mares will take up the WAFCON defending champions Nigeria who started on a low note as they were defeated 2-1 by South Africa.

The Mares could use all the support they could get.

All the best ladies!!