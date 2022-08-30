Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IN HOT PANGOLIN SOUP: The three suspects

Latest News

Pangolin problems

By

Published

Govt trophy lands trio in hot soup

There was a high-flying drama in Gerald Estates on Thursday night as a helicopter search of the location’s dense bush led to the arrest of three men – but not for the reason police had initially suspected.

Acting on a tip-off of illegal gold mining in the area, the boys in blue took to the night sky, with the helicopter’s dazzling lights duly illuminating the suspected zama zamas.

Rushing to the scene, the cops arrived to find no gold in sight. However, the trio were still taken into custody charged with possession of a government trophy: a dead pangolin.

The suspects: Johnson Maphosa, 37, Mthulisi Sibanda, 35, and Raymond Mahlangu, 25, all from Zimbabwe, were arraigned before Francistown Magistrates’ Court the following morning.

To add to their woes, they were also charged with being in the country illegally.

IN DEMAND: Pangolin

Securing their remand, Prosecutor, Leano Kgalemang pointed out that investigations were just starting and the suspects were a potential flight risk.

“We are to take the exhibit to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The accused persons are illegal immigrants with no place of abode in Botswana; we fear that if granted bail they might flee back to their country,” said Kgalemang, adding the offence is a serious one that carries a potential jail sentence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Given a chance to address court, Maphosa said simply the pangolin did not belong to them. His two co-accused, on the other hand, remained mum.

Remanded in custody, the trio are due back in court on 13th September.

HUNTED TO THE BRINK

Also known as a scaly anteater, pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam.

Their meat is considered a delicacy while pangolin scales and bones are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies for spiritual protection, rheumatism, financial rituals and convulsions.

All eight pangolin species – four of which are found in Africa – are protected under national and international laws.

Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammal with almost no chance of survival if removed from the wild.

It is estimated there are only 50,000 pangolins still in existence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Chesa Maneee! Chesa Maneee!

Latest News

Chesa Maneee!

Pantsula’s to parade for peace in Maun Residents in Maun are in for a September treat as the pantsulas bring their stylish, unique brand...

2 days ago

Entertainment

GIMC update

WATCH: MaCecilia a St Paul at the ongoing GIMC show.

1 day ago
Lights out Lights out

Business

Lights out

BPC disconnect over 1, 600 defaulters Early this year, local power utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) embarked on an exercise to disconnect all commercial...

2 days ago
The new face of Avani The new face of Avani

Business

The new face of Avani

Meet the Boss With a wealth of experience in the cutthroat world of Marketing, including ten years as GrandPalm’s Marketing Officer, Samantha Bogopa knows...

2 days ago
BVI'S P300 million booster BVI'S P300 million booster

Business

BVI’S P300 million booster

Vaccine Institute plans game-changing new lab A new dawn is on the horizon for Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI). In a bid to diversify its...

2 days ago
Time to consume! Time to consume!

Business

Time to consume!

Consumer Fair returns this week Missing in action since 2019 due to Covid-19, the Botswana Consumer Fair marks its return at the end of...

2 days ago
Fighting for financial freedom Fighting for financial freedom

Business

Fighting for financial freedom

Mosadi Tota’s empowerment drive heads north Women Empowerment Group, Mosadi Tota, will host their annual Women and Finance Workshop at Francistown’s Adansonia Hotel this...

2 days ago
Timely intervention Timely intervention

News

Timely intervention

Late night ‘stop and search’ foils imminent break-in Masunga police made a timely late night intervention last Tuesday, stumbling upon suspected gang of thieves...

2 days ago
Pule funeral group’s new lease of life Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

Business

Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

..as they unveil ‘Road to 2026’ strategy Back in July 2019, Pule Funeral Group were on the verge of going out of business. Now,...

2 days ago
The rise of artistic nails The rise of artistic nails

Latest News

The rise of artistic nails

Trendy nails of the season The nail business is such a formidable business that has grown leaps and bounds in the beauty industry and...

2 days ago
Door closed on Political chancers Door closed on Political chancers

News

Door closed on Political chancers

Vying for a political office in Zimbabwe no longer comes cheap. Politicians will now pay through their noses to stand a chance of being...

2 days ago

Latest News

For the love of children

Project launched to end child labour in Botswana The reason for choosing D’kar emanated from the realisation that child labour was prevalent in the...

2 days ago
The bronze bomber The bronze bomber

Entertainment

The bronze bomber

For Team BW, one of the few highs from a largely disappointing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was Lethabo Modukanele’s history-making exploits in the ring....

2 days ago
Advertisement