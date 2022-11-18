Connect with us

Pastor dies while praying

Sejelo police have confirmed the death incident of a South African man who died on Sunday morning in Kanye, Mathubapula ward while praying in a church session.

According to the police, the 51-year-old deceased had attended the gathering with his sister and other members from South Africa, Lesotho and other local church members.

“I confirm that the incident was reported to us on Sunday around 12 noon. We haven’t been told the name of the church, but the incident occurred in a certain yard where the all night prayer was held,” explained Assistant Superintendent Mary Baabina.

It is alleged that the prayer session that commenced Saturday night went well into Sunday morning ending at around 8 am.

Before the delegates parted ways for their respective countries, the deceased is said to have led them in a farewell prayer, which sadly turned out to be his last

Church members were shocked after the prayer session when they noticed the pastor lying motionless on the floor.

Unsure if their leader was still caught in the prayer trance, the church members waited a while longer before they decided to take him to the hospital where he was certified dead my medical doctors.

