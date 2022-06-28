BDP councillor in court for defiling two girls

After appearing in court last week for a defilement he allegedly committed last year, Medie/Kweneg Councillor was back at Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Monday for another defilement charge.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor, Kweneng Councilor Edward Shanakane, was arrested by the police on Sunday for his second case of child abuse.

This week, he stood in court charged with unlawful carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl that he has been apparently sleeping with since December 2020.

In the previous matter,which was registered in court last year October, Councillor Shanakane is also accused of defiling a 16-year-old Form 4 schoolgirl.

The 38-year-old councillor allegedly committed the latest offence while he was on bail for the first offence.

Details of the fresh case have indicated that the girl that was allegedly being abused by the councillor would lie to her mother that she was going for a sleepover at her relatives’ house while in fact she was going to Shanakane’s house.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the truth came out when the relatives blew her cover by telling her inquisitive mother that she never spent even a single night with them.

The suspicious mother then extracted the disturbing truth out of her daughter, who revealed that she had been sleeping at the councillor’s house.

Meanwhile, prosecution did not object to councillor Shanakane’s bail application and he was granted his freedom on conditions that he binds himself with the sum of P2 000, provide one surety binding himself with the sum of P1 000, report to Kweneng police post every Friday and not interfere with witnesses, especially the victim.

He will appear for mention on July 11th, 2022 while for the other case he will appear for final case management conference to set trial dates on September 27th, 2022.