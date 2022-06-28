Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pervert
Pervert
IN TROUBLE: Councillor Shanakane

News

Pervert

By

Published

  • BDP councillor in court for defiling two girls

After appearing in court last week for a defilement he allegedly committed last year, Medie/Kweneg Councillor was back at Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Monday for another defilement charge.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor, Kweneng Councilor Edward Shanakane, was arrested by the police on Sunday for his second case of child abuse.

This week, he stood in court charged with unlawful carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl that he has been apparently sleeping with since December 2020.

In the previous matter,which was registered in court last year October, Councillor Shanakane is also accused of defiling a 16-year-old Form 4 schoolgirl.

The 38-year-old councillor allegedly committed the latest offence while he was on bail for the first offence.

Details of the fresh case have indicated that the girl that was allegedly being abused by the councillor would lie to her mother that she was going for a sleepover at her relatives’ house while in fact she was going to Shanakane’s house.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the truth came out when the relatives blew her cover by telling her inquisitive mother that she never spent even a single night with them.

The suspicious mother then extracted the disturbing truth out of her daughter, who revealed that she had been sleeping at the councillor’s house.

Meanwhile, prosecution did not object to councillor Shanakane’s bail application and he was granted his freedom on conditions that he binds himself with the sum of P2 000, provide one surety binding himself with the sum of P1 000, report to Kweneng police post every Friday and not interfere with witnesses, especially the victim.

He will appear for mention on July 11th, 2022 while for the other case he will appear for final case management conference to set trial dates on September 27th, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

BNF breakdown BNF breakdown

Latest News

Whose bones are they anyway?

The mystery deepens on Lobatse missing child “Rrabeisane has told me that three men and two women abducted my son for ritual purposes to...

7 days ago
Old stars, new sparkle Old stars, new sparkle

Sports

Old stars, new sparkle

Athletics next generation ready to shine alongside veterans Exactly a month to go until the World Athletics Championships, Botswana’s hopes of American glory rest...

21/06/2022
Gardner Punished for raping deaf teen Gardner Punished for raping deaf teen

Latest News

Gardener Punished for raping deaf teen

A 49-year-old Maun man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a deaf and dumb student from the school where he...

21/06/2022
'I never raped my little girl' 'I never raped my little girl'

Latest News

‘I never raped my little girl’

Dad maintains innocence, insists confession was beaten out of him Dubbed ‘dirty dad’ by the media, a Maun man accused of repeatedly raping his...

21/06/2022
Truck driver's dagga dilema Truck driver's dagga dilema

Latest News

Truck driver’s dagga dilema

‘I though it was cloths not drugs!’ Four months after he was caught with big bags of marijuana in his vehicle, a South African...

21/06/2022
Silly, brutal times upon us Silly, brutal times upon us

Latest News

Silly, brutal times upon us

The pre-election period in Zimbabwe is depressingly predictable. It is always marred with violence and the main political parties accusing each other of bloodshed....

21/06/2022
Peaceful, powerful protest Peaceful, powerful protest

Latest News

Peaceful, Powerful Protest

Frustrated FCTVE students down tools For the second time in a matter of months, fed-up students from Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education...

21/06/2022
Too broke for bail Too broke for bail

Latest News

Too broke for bail

Trending mum sees freedom set at P2k The Molepolole mum who faced the wrath of social media last month after she was filmed forcing...

21/06/2022
Advertisement