President Masisi to deliver SONA today

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is scheduled to deliver the State of Nation Address(SONA) later this afternoon at the Parliament buildings.

As expected, much attention will be on milestones achieved which Batswana were promised.

Key issues on the agenda for Batswana remain creation of employment amid the soaring statistics of unemployment, more especially among the youth.

However the address comes at a time when the nation is struggling under the strain of rising inflation and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, of late the government has been preaching the Reset Agenda which seeks to reconfigure the country’s economic fortunes as well as diversification of the local economy to reduce dependence of mining sector more especially diamonds.

Further the National Development Plan 11 comes to an end in March 2023 therefore the whole nation will be attentively yearning to hear more of Key deliverables more especially with regards to major infrastructure.

As a Motswana what are your expectations this time around, more of the same or you are looking to something new?