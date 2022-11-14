Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

President Masisi to deliver SONA today

By

Published

NEW EXPECTATIONS: President Masisi to deliver SONA 2022

President Mokgweetsi Masisi  is scheduled  to deliver the State of Nation Address(SONA) later this afternoon at the Parliament buildings.

As expected, much attention will be on milestones achieved which Batswana were promised.

Key issues on the agenda for Batswana remain creation of employment amid the soaring statistics of unemployment, more especially among the youth.

However the address comes at a time when the nation is struggling under the strain of rising inflation and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, of late the government has been preaching the Reset Agenda which seeks to reconfigure the country’s economic fortunes as well as diversification of the local economy to reduce dependence of mining sector more especially diamonds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further the National Development Plan 11 comes to an end in March 2023 therefore the whole nation will be attentively yearning to hear more of Key deliverables more especially with regards to major infrastructure.

As a Motswana what are your expectations this time around, more of the same or you are looking to something new?

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

Sports

Bad weather disrupts volleyball extravaganza

The Liquid Open Championship was expected to enter its second week of the preliminary games, but heavy rainfall across the southern part of Botswana...

1 day ago

Finance

Parastatal merger earmarks service delivery

The recent decision by government of Botswana to merge and shed off some of government parastatals is expected to maximize public sector service delivery...

1 hour ago
Advertisement