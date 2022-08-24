President Masisi to sign three Bills into law

WATCH: President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to sign three new laws between now and November after the Winter Meeting of Parliament passed a total of 18 Bills in the last six weeks.
You May Also Like
News
*Boyfriend arrested after two months on the run
News
WATCH: Last Friday the Court of Appeal listened to arguments on why State House 4 should not be searched for 26 guns and a...
News
David Modise, the first suspect in the murder of former Fairgrounds Holdings boss, Michael Montshiwa has been accused of breaching his bail conditions. Modise...
News
‘I am the victim!’ – wife hits back There is a storm brewing at the Botswana Defence Force (BDF). The barracks have been rocked...
News
BDP benefited 5% from P550 million govt tender We do not discuss our financials with the media – BDP Sordid secrets surrounding the controversial...
News
Strong desire to marry two women ends in horror. An intense desire to marry two women has driven a former Botswana Defence Force soldier...
News
Two Deputy Sheriffs, Anthony Marman and Kenneth Mbiganyi, will appear before Francistown Magistrate facing fraud charges. The two allegedly connived to forge Kgotso Moatswi’s...
Business
Meet the boss Although he had studied hard for a career in Electronics Engineering, in 2013 Nonofo Ditshego spotted a gap in the market...
Politics
‘It hasn’t been easy, but I am confident’- Nonofo Molefhi In 2017, former minister, Nonofo Molefhi (62), defied the odds and challenged the then...
Entertainment
Lopang takes the lead Woman International Master (WIM) and International Arbiter Tshepiso Lopang was recently elected the new African Chess Confederation (ACC) President at...
Business
Corporation outline need for 5% tariff increase In their efforts to become sustainable, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) aims to gradually migrate to cost reflective...
Business
Having banned the importation of 17 selected vegetables at the start of the year, government are determined to give local farmers every chance of...
Business
With latest estimates putting unemployment in Botswana at a depressing 25 percent, the hunt for work is something that effects almost a quarter...