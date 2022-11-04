PRESS RELEASE: Bank Gaborone

Bank Gaborone launched their Contactless-enabled ATMs on the 18th of October 2022.

This innovative feature is another first of its kind in Botswana by Bank Gaborone and it allows clients to tap their cards on the Banks ATMs instead of inserting them.

Clients simply just tap the card on the green indicator next to the card insertion, enter their PIN and perform a transaction as per normal.

The Contactless-enabled ATM feature will add to the convenience and safety of banking.

The tap motion will provide a faster process of using ATMs and it will further curb fraud and card thefts as the card will never leave the hands of clients when transacting.

The Contactless-enabled feature is on 12 ATMs that have a cash deposit function and are located at the Banks branches.

Wedu Keakile, Manager – Business Processes & Projects said, “We are dedicated to making our clients’ banking experience seamless.”

The Contactless-enabled ATM is a smart, secure, and convenient feature that will make transacting at our ATMs easier and faster.

Bank Gaborone continues to enhance client experience by offering next-level banking- through innovative solutions for its clients.

In May the Bank launched another innovative solution, which was a first in the market, named Card-2-Card.

This is a payment solution exclusive to the Bank Gaborone Mobile App and it allows clients to instantly send money to another VISA card in Botswana using only the card number.

“Our customers’ journey matters to us, and we aim to provide innovative solutions and channels that are convenient and accessible.” Stated Keakile.