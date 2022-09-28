PRESS RELEASE: Face masks now optional

The Ministry of Health informs members of the public that with effect from today (28/09/2022), wearing of masks in Botswana will now be optional in all areas. All other remaining COVID-19 protocols like social distancing in schools and requirements for vaccination or PCR tests at ports of entry, have also been removed.

Since COVID-19 is still with us, the ministry advises Batswana and residents of this country to ensure that they are vaccinated or have taken their booster shots, if due, so that they remain protected against the disease.

The ministry further advises parents to allow their children aged 5 to 18 years, to also get vaccinated against COVID-19. It is only through vaccination against the disease that people can freely go about with their everyday life without fear of any possibility of severe symptoms, if they get infected.

Despite this latest relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, the ministry still advises Batswana and residents of this country to use their discretion to still follow some protocols, as this can help safeguard their health.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

Dr Christopher Nyanga

For Permanent Secretary