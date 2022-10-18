Connect with us

Pushing past the pandemic
Pushing past the pandemic

  • 5th Strategic Human Resource Conference adopts Covid-19 focus

In a bid to mitigate the gap created by Covid-19 in the work place, Progressive Institute will host its 5th Strategic Human Resource Conference (SHRC) on 19 – 20 October.

This year’s edition will be under the theme, ‘The Great Reorganisation: Building Winning Workplace Cultures in a World Transformed.’

Briefing the media on what to expect, Progressive Institute CEO, Mmoloki Mmolotsi said, “As the economy is gradually recovering from the challenges of Covid-19, which forced companies and economic activities to slow down due to lockdowns, there is a need for HR Practitioners and Thought Leaders to converge and review the pandemic’s impact on the working environment, culture, employee mental strength, safety and resilience and productivity just to mention a few.”

The two-day event, to be held at Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC), will feature over 26 speakers and panelists, including local, regional and global thought leaders.

“Tried and tested emerging transformation and innovative capital management and leadership development frameworks will be shared during this auspicious occasion,” said Mmolotsi.

Speaking on behalf of Hollard Life, who are one of the main sponsors, the company’s Head of Sales, Reason Nyamambi said they were excited to be part of such an important initiative.

“The HR Practitioners find themselves faced with a mammoth task of overseeing the creation of environments that promote wellness. Winning cultures are built on the foundation of people that are in a secure state of mind and in turn determine how far an organisation can go towards achieving its objectives,” noted Nyamambi.

Explaining her organisation’s eagerness to be involved in the conference, she said, “Hollard is committed to being a catalyst of change albeit in a small way. We trust the impact of this 5th SHRC, in which Hollard has partnered with Progressive Institute, will achieve a change in mindset on all the participants that will be fortunate to grace the occasion.”

Further highlighting Hollard’s ambition to evolve with the times, Nyamambi concluded, “Hollard with its partners is constantly striving to create products that meet the evolving needs of our clients’ insurance solutions for today’s challenges. There are four major types of employee benefits most employers offer: life insurance, disability insurance, medical insurance and retirement which are part of our product offering.”

