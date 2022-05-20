Raul Bryan brings reality

With powerhouse DJs such as Black Coffee and Shimza having been the first to play and tweet about Raul Bryan’s album, Reality, the Thamaga-born artist will now embark on a nationwide tour to launch his in-demand music.

The fun starts this Saturday, when Bryan will be at Douceur Lounge in Maun to perform alongside Romeo The Monk, DJ Hood, MC Dwayne and MRMO.

The show kicks off at 1400hrs until midnight and entrance is free.

After Maun, Raul Bryan will head to Letlhakane, Mochudi, Kumakwane, Gaborone and Thamaga.