Robbery suspects killed in police shootout

Police have confirmed the deaths of two suspected armed robbers who were killed during a shootout with security agents this morning.

Police spokesperson, Near Bagali, confirmed the incident and noted that the two men died on the spot while two were injured and hospitalised and two were incarcerated.

Bagali said the police had responded to a report notifying them of a robbery in progress at Extension 10 and that when they arrived at the scene the suspects started shooting at them.

The police then returned the fire, resulting in the deaths of the two men.

The six men had allegedly attacked and robbed a well known businessman and attempted to get away in a VW car.

According to the police, two cellphones and three pistols were recovered at the scene.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

