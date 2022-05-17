Connect with us

Robson sticks to his roots

Six years after dropping his EP, ‘The Love Angel’, Neo Soul singer, Chris Robson has finally completed his debut album.

‘Nyambi the Sensational’ is a soulful 11-track RnB offering sung predominantly in Kalanga, the artist’s native language.

“I’m a Francistowner and express myself better in my mother tongue. Above that I support the promotion and preservation of indigenous languages,” he explained.

“I also believe this could inspire a kid out there, who knows no other language but Ikalanga,” Robson added.

The album was produced by Beat-Slayer at Music Empire Records.

Songs to listen out for include: ‘Blakshin’, ‘Nda nyala’ and ‘Gloria’ – all three have the potential to become hits and catapult Robson to the very top.

Rating: 8/10

