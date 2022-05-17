Robson sticks to his roots

Six years after dropping his EP, ‘The Love Angel’, Neo Soul singer, Chris Robson has finally completed his debut album.

‘Nyambi the Sensational’ is a soulful 11-track RnB offering sung predominantly in Kalanga, the artist’s native language.

“I’m a Francistowner and express myself better in my mother tongue. Above that I support the promotion and preservation of indigenous languages,” he explained.

“I also believe this could inspire a kid out there, who knows no other language but Ikalanga,” Robson added.

The album was produced by Beat-Slayer at Music Empire Records.

Songs to listen out for include: ‘Blakshin’, ‘Nda nyala’ and ‘Gloria’ – all three have the potential to become hits and catapult Robson to the very top.

Rating: 8/10