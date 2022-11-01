Save Wildlife Conservation rescues Women in distress

A Wildlife conservation Non Profit Organisation called, Save Wildlife Conservation is making strides towards ending hunger and achieving food security in the Ngamiland region.

In a bid to empower women to be self sufficient, the nonprofit Organization on Tuesday launched women empowerment projects in the villages of Nxaraga, Quoqao and Matsaodi.

The projects include vegetable cultivation, chicken farming and crafts.

According to Save Wildlife representative, Tirelo Ramasimong the organisation has done mobilisation with community leaders and profiled the beneficiaries and developed a data base for them.

“These projects differ. We have identified Nxaraga and Matsaudi villages for crafts projects. We are building them a curio shop where they will display their products for marketing and easy accessibility. Meanwhile, the Quqao Horticulture project will be supported in water reticulation as well as electric fence to scare off wildlife.”

explained Ramasimong.

According to Ramasimong the NGO decided decided on these projects in the three villages because over 50% of women in those communitie are unemployed single mothers.

“In addition to the projects the women will receive continuos training on book keeping and marketing to ensure sustainability. We are currently assisting them to fully register their entities,” said Ramasimong.

The projects are expected to change the lives of these women as they will be able to sell their produce to local lodges and local markets to generate household income.

The buildings and property financed by the NGO will be transferred to the beneficiaries at the end of project period of one and half years to allow the women to secure regular and long-term income and food security.