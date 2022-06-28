Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Seetso on the rise
Seetso on the rise
POISED: BW's top ranked player

Sports

Seetso on the rise

By

Published

  • Tennis ace edges towards top 100 dream

The country’s top-ranked player, Denzel Seetso, continued his fine early season form in South Africa, serving his way to victory at an ITF World Tour Juniors tournament in Pretoria earlier this month.

The big-hitting teen, who blew the candles out on his 17th birthday cake in April, was too hot to handle for Rohan Loubser, putting the light out on the South African’s hopes with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

The triumph saw Seetso jump 18 places up the junior world rankings, reaching a career high of 282 and edging him ever closer to his top 100 goal.

“My target is to push to get inside the top 100 by the end of year. I believe it is a realistic aim and will guarantee me a place at the Grand Slams,” the determined youth told Voice Sport.

Considered the biggest tournaments in tennis, the four Grand Slams include: Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), Wimbledon and the US Open.

Having started the year ranked 647, Seetso’s swift rise up the rankings has been nothing short of sensational; if he continues this form, he has every chance of making it to Melbourne in January.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The youngster showed his intention in February, teaming up with Zimbabwe’s Takura Mhwandagara to win the doubles at an ITF U/18 event in Potchefstroom.

The local lad backed this up with success on home courts in April, putting on a magical display at Notwane to beat Mzansi’s Jordan Georgiev 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

The South African served up instant revenge a week later, knocking Seetso out in the quarter-finals at an ITF juniors tournament in Gaborone.

Hampered by a long-term shoulder injury, which flared up towards the end of the first set, Seetso was unable to hold a 4-1 lead, the set slipping away 6-4. In obvious distress and forced to serve underhand in the second set, he succumbed to the same score-line.

He seems to have shrugged off the problem, playing flawless tennis to secure success south of the border a fortnight ago.

Next up for Seetso is a trip to Kigali, Rwanda on 4th July, where he will join up with Botswana’s Davis Cup Team. The competition, a Group IV Africa event – the lowest in the continent – takes place on clay, with Team BW coming up against eight other nations: Angola, Congo, DRC, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda. Only one will be promoted to Group III.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tennis ace then heads to South Africa for tournaments in Durban and Pretoria before a JS event back home in August.

His hectic schedule continues with the Africa Youth Games in Cairo, Egypt, scheduled to run from 26th August to 6th September; truly, the next few months will be make-or-break time for the big hope of Botswana tennis!

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

To the rescue To the rescue

Sports

To the rescue

Makwengwe set to take Tafic out of the grave Fresh from his heroics in the GladAfrica Championship, where his input helped save Black Leopards...

1 day ago
Bafazi cyclists hit the road Bafazi cyclists hit the road

Sports

Bafazi cyclists hit the road

Bafazi, a movement of female cyclists based in Botswana and South Africa, will ride to the rescue next Saturday, donating stationary to students at...

1 day ago
Netball score big Netball score big

Sports

Netball score big

BONA rope in top South African coach Botswana Netball Association (BONA) have pulled off an impressive coup as they build towards August’s World Cup...

1 day ago
Angels, devils and Chiefs Angels, devils and Chiefs

Sports

Angels, devils and Chiefs

Chaos on and off the pitch as Angels win promotion On a day in which Devils reared their ugly heads in the crowd, Angels...

1 day ago
The winner takes it all! The winner takes it all!

Sports

The winner takes it all!

Angels and Chiefs go again in Ghetto decider In England, victory in the play-off final for a place in the Premier League is estimated...

21/06/2022
An Orange finale An Orange finale

Sports

An Orange finale

Six months after they crushed Masitaoka in Ghetto to lift the second edition of the Orange FA Cup, high-flying Gaborone United now have Security...

21/06/2022
Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

Latest News

Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

Double Action FC has been crowned the DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship winners after defeating rivals Mexican Girls FC 4-2 at the Lekidi Football...

21/06/2022
Old stars, new sparkle Old stars, new sparkle

Sports

Old stars, new sparkle

Athletics next generation ready to shine alongside veterans Exactly a month to go until the World Athletics Championships, Botswana’s hopes of American glory rest...

21/06/2022
Advertisement