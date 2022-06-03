Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Seretse paid P25k for meeting Bluethorn Executives

*All agreements between him and company were verbal

*Resigned from the company a few months after issuing of trading license

By

Published

Former Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Vincent Seretse, was paid P25,000 per month from April to November 2019 for meeting with Executives of Bluethorn Asset Managers as a Consultant.

That was after he resigned from the company in 2016, a few months after it was granted a license by Non Banking Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA).

He was one of the Directors together with former Kweneng District Council Chairman Jeffrey Sibisibi and one Angelbracht from South Africa.

This was revealed at the ongoing Inquiry into the liquidation of Bluethorn Asset Managers, the company believed to have swindled investors an estimated P220 million between 2016 and 2019.

The inquiry is chaired by the Registrar and Master of the High Court and provoked by NBFIRA and led by the liquidator Kopanang Thekiso. Others are individuals and private entities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the entities or creditors demanding their money back is Kweneng District Council, Kgatleng District Council, Southern District Council, Gantsi District Council, Tlokweng Landboard, Malete Landboard, BOSETU, and Botswana Association of Local Authories (BALA).

Bluethorn Asset managers bank accounts were frozen in November 2019 and the company later liquidated in 2021.

Sibisibi was Council Chairman for Kweneng District Council between 2014 and 2019 and is currently the president of BALA.

While in the dock, Seretse said he was engaged by a company called Practical Housing to conduct research on property development, marketing, and other related matters between April and November and was paid P25,000 per month for his work, by Bluethorn Holdings.

When asked whether there was any written document or contract about his engagement or whether he has produced any document, he said the agreement was verbal.

He said he regularly met with Executives from Bluethorn Holdings to debrief them hence the P25,000.00 per month payment, which was a fair payment for his wealth of experience in property development matters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The creditors argued that they have information to the effect that Seretse never attended meetings at Bluethorn Holdings but he stated that he did meet with principals from Bluethorn Holdings, and from Practical Housing.

Extract from the Cross examination of Seretse by the creditors’ representatives;

Q: Did you issue invoice for work done?

A: No, it was an oral agreement and it was also a part time job.

Q: Why did you meet with people who were not recorded anywhere as directors of Practical Housing?

A: I assumed they were the principals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Q: Did you not see it odd that you were paid by a different company that did not engage you?

A: No, it was not odd, there I was told that all payments would be done by Bluethorn Holdings which was the umbrella company. It’s a model they use.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Guma Moyo files for divorce Guma Moyo files for divorce

News

Guma Moyo files for divorce

It is hot in the marital kitchen for veteran political figure Guma Moyo who has filed for divorce from the wife of his youth....

3 days ago
Bring back my car Bring back my car

News

Bring back my car

Radio celebrity demands stuff back after break-up Sospan fingered in Fundi’s messy split with gilfriend An 11-year-old relationship between radio personality, Fundamental (Fundi) Gaorofwe...

3 days ago

News

‘My son killed my mother”

*Police stood by as grandson busted grandma's head open *Court sends murder accused for psychiatric evaluation

2 days ago
Lady linked to combi driver's death Lady linked to combi driver's death

News

Woman probed in combi driver’s death

A 37-year-old woman from Marapong has been arrested in connection with the death of a popular Francistown/Sebina combi operator, Molefe Tawethu Phuthego. Tutume Police...

3 days ago

News

Weak erections, low population- Dr Machacha

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Tshepo Machacha, has warned that Botswana could face a challenge of men suffering from erectile...

2 days ago
'Trending' mum admits her cruel ways 'Trending' mum admits her cruel ways

News

‘Trending’ mum admits her cruel ways

Taped forcing blind son through burglar bars A Molepolole mother, who trended for all the wrong reasons earlier this month after she was caught...

3 days ago
Tawana continues to haunt Seametso Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

News

Tawana continues to haunt Seametso

BDP members demand apology for 2014 elections remarks Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Political Education and Elections Committee (PEEC) Chairperson, Alec Seametso’s utterances against Kgosi...

3 days ago
"Apologise for what?" - Saleshando "Apologise for what?" - Saleshando

News

“Apologise for what?” – Saleshando

No ‘sorry’ coming anytime soon from the BCP If the leadership of the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) are still expecting a retraction...

3 days ago
Farm worker convicted of German couples grisly murder Farm worker convicted of German couples grisly murder

News

Farm worker convicted of German couple’s grisly murder

Although he insists he was drunk and did not intend to do it, a Maun man has been convicted of the brutal murder of...

3 days ago
"Where do missing people go"? "Where do missing people go"?

News

“Where do missing people go?”

Villagers clash with their chief over ritual murders Angry residents of Salajwe village clashed with their chief at a meeting convened on Monday to...

3 days ago
5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months 5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months

News

5-day sick note gets triple murder trial postponed for 5 months

The murder trial of a Maun man accused of killing three people in a pre-meditated attack four years ago has been rescheduled for November...

3 days ago
Morupule hot for polish prize Morupule hot for polish prize

Business

Morupule hot for Polish prize

Coal mine set sights on Europe Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are in hot pursuit of an exciting new partnership, with the coal producers in...

3 days ago
Six months suspended jail sentence for insults Six months suspended jail sentence for insults

News

Six months suspended jail sentence for insults

A foul mouthed man who insulted his old aunt in an argument over his dead father’s estate has escaped jail by a whisker. Convicted...

3 days ago
Not forgotten Not forgotten

News

Not forgotten

BDF donates to crippled ex-soldier The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) this week demonstrated humanity by donating to one of their own who was handicapped...

3 days ago
"My son killed my mother" "My son killed my mother"

News

“My son killed my mother”

Police stood by as grandson busted grandma’s head open >Courts send murder accused to psychiatric evaluation In a murder incident that has sent shock...

3 days ago
Cresta’s Botswana crusade Cresta’s Botswana crusade

Business

Cresta’s Botswana crusade

As part of their efforts to promote the country as a tourism hub, Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML) sang Botswana’s praises at the Africa Travel...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.