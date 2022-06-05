Connect with us

Sibisibi grilled over ‘Ponzi scheme’

Operations of an investment scheme set up by former Council Chairman of Kweneng District, Jeffrey Sibisibi, were revealed last week, leaving some investors wondering how they were tricked into investing over P100million in it.

  3. Bose Pgabo

    06/06/2022 at 10:59

    Hee bann! What a bad decision, mere convinced by just worfs to give away 100 meter. Ijoo..

    I can remember is not acceptable. How do you forget investment of this amount?

    Waa lotshamikisa

