HOPEFUL: Lelatisitswe

Business

Skills for life

  • OLDM continue to bring new life to Boteti

In its continued effort to bring a bit of sparkle to the people of Boteti, Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) have launched Phase 2 of their Investing in Skills for Life and Equality project.

Sponsored to the tune of P841, 451.76, the initiative reignites the Debswana-backed mines’ relationship with Stepping Stones International, a non-profit organisation battling to help vulnerable individuals turn their lives around.

With the first phase running from 2020 to 2021, targeting the communities of Letlhakane, Malatswai and Khwee, part two will see the project extended to Mosu and Mmea villages.

The scheme involves various programmes aimed at empowering both the youth (Pingacare Parenting for teenagers and young parents) and the elderly (the Grannies Programme).

There are also programmes offering: psychosocial support, addressing issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and mental health; guidance to teenage mothers; leadership advice; helping school teachers become more competent at English Literature and Grammar.

Skills for life

GIVING BACK: Nkhwalume

Speaking at the official launch in Mosu last Thursday, Senior Mining Manager, Pabalelo Nkhwalume said OLDM take their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) duties extremely seriously, putting their money where their mouth is to pump P10 million into such projects every year.

“Psychosocial support is one of the programmes implemented by Debswana to empower communities and to make life brilliant within the mine’s zone of influence. It is therefore, with great excitement, that we are launching the Investing in Skills for Life and Equality Project in our quest to make life brilliant.”

Nkhwalume revealed the life skills project has already enjoyed much success.

Highlighting one of their achievements, he noted teachers at Seaseole, Khwee and Malatswai Primary schools received psychosocial counselling focusing on school dynamics, issues and planned mechanisms to work and cope better as a team.

For his part, Member of Parliament (MP) for Boteti East, Sethomo Lelatisitswe voiced his belief that the scheme will go a long in supporting government by empowering communities, improving academic excellence and reducing issues of GBV.

He noted this includes cutting down on negative behaviour of children and promoting pro-social attitudes.

“Sexual and domestic violence against women and girls has intensified across the world as women in abusive relationships find themselves trapped with limited or no access to support. Concerted efforts are required for the elimination of all kinds of GBV in our society,” closed the Lelatisitwe, who doubles as the Assistant Minister of Health.

