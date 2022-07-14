Team-Bucs will not appeal court ruling

WATCH: The BNF faction that sued the party for what they call unfair practices in preparations for the weekend national elective congress has confirmed that it will not appeal the Wednesday court ruling that dismissed their complaints.
