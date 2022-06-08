Connect with us

Team BW begin Africa Championship on the right foot

By

Published

The Africa Senior Championships kicked off in Mauritius this morning where a couple of local athletes dished out good performances.

In the ladies 100m, Oarabile Tshosa has booked herself a spot at the finals after clocking a time of 11.33 secs with a 3rd place finish.

The time is also her personal best having improved from 11:50secs which she previously clocked.

However Loungo Matlhaku failed to reach the final after finishing 4th in the semifinals with a time of 11.57 secs.

In the women’s 400m, Thompang Basele, Christine Botlogetswe and Lydia Jele reached the semifinals after finishing 1st, 4th and 3rd in their respective heats.

The trio registered times of 54.66,54.02 and 53.40 seconds respectively.

The men’s 400m trio of Bayapo Ndori, Leungo Scotch and Zibane Ngozi won their respective heats with times of 45.31, 47.74 and 46.54 seconds to reach the semis.

Nonetheless the duo of Tumo Leserere and Stephen Abosi failed to reach the finals in the men’s 100m.

Leserere clocked 10.54 secs to settle for 7th position while Abosi settled for 6th spot with time of 10.50 seconds.

Botswana has sent a strong team of 32 athletes led by coaches Justice Dipeba and Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane.

