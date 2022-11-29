Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Teemane mall adds new sparkle to Letlhakane

By

Published

OFFICIALLY-OPEN-Teemane-Mall

  • 300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens

The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane last Saturday.

Teemane Mall, whose construction commenced in March last year, was completed in record time by Time Projects Botswana (Pty) Ltd at a cost of P140 million.

PROUD-OWNERS-Mr-and-Mrs-Mahube

Co-owned by local businessman, Tipson Mahube, his wife Josephine Mahube and the property developers, Teemane Mall boasts 42 shops, with Pick N Pay as the anchor store.

39 of the available 42 units are already occupied, with the remaining three reserved for Woolworths, SheetStreet and Pep Home, who are all expected to set up shop soon.

Other tenants include: Knockout Cash and Carry, OK Furniture, Clicks, Exact, Markhams, Sports Scene, Mr Price, and Capello.

Giving a brief insight into his business background, Mahube described Teemane as the continuation of a dream that began in 1984, when he first arrived in Letlhakane and began his empire with a general dealer, a chibuku depot and later a Shell Filling Station.

“My wife and I had always wanted to develop this land. So in 2010 we went ahead with the design of the shopping mall. We started with Engine Filling Station in 2013, which really became a draw card for the mall, as we had interest from the likes of Nandos and Debonaires,” explained Mahube, speaking at the official opening.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said they eventually received a partnership proposal from Time Projects to develop the mall and never looked back.

“Phase two of the development is pending; watch this space,” added Mahube with a teasing smile.

Giving a project overview, Director, Property Management at Time Projects Turnie Morolong revealed the mall has created 300 permanent jobs and has made shopping easy in Boteti region.

He further disclosed that the new mall, which sits on 11, 500 square metres of land and boasts parking space for 600 vehicles, has a P2 million self-contained sewer treatment plant generating its own recycled water for use in public toilets and for landscape irrigation.

In his keynote address, Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane hailed the development as extremely timely, noting it comes a week after Boteti was declared a full district.

COMPLETE: The new mall in Letlhakane

“It would have reflected badly on us to be the only district without a mall,” noted the Vice President.

Tsogwane added the mall will save the people of Boteti both time and money as they no longer have to splash out on transport fares for the long trip to Francistown for their shopping.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m reliably informed that there is still potential to develop the other areas of the mall, which will result in more job opportunities. I highly encourage that be done soon,” he said.

The Vice President further assured Mahube and partners that his government will all always support initiatives geared towards job creation.

“As government, we’re also determined to ensure that retailers sell local products at these stores,” he concluded.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

A minor miracle A minor miracle

News

A minor miracle

*18-month baby found alive in pit latrine after three days missing

1 day ago
Ready to serve..... again! Ready to serve..... again!

News

Ready to serve….. again!

For a man well steeped in public relations, Thapelo Letsholo is surprisingly coy about discussing himself. When we pitch for an interview he insists...

1 day ago

Life

Walking in solidarity against GBV

Farida’s Love for Mother and Child Trust will this Saturday 3 December 2022, embark on a GBV awareness walk to address the devastating effects...

1 day ago
Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni

News

Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni

A Maun high court judge, Bugalo Maripe has slammed the chief justice, Terrence Rannowane and interdicted him from transferring a case involving himself and...

1 day ago

Business

Dream flavours dreaming big

Dairy delights with a local twist United by a single, dairy-based dream, in 2009 five local ladies joined forces to form Dream Flavours. 13...

1 day ago

Business

EU’s multi-million investment

European Union invests in a green, diverse Botswana As part of their efforts to promote green transformation, the European Union (EU) are splashing out...

1 day ago

Finance

AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance

Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Certified Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) brought together stakeholders at their annual dinner dance last Friday...

10 hours ago

Business

Cantering to the rescue

CCTV suppliers beef up local security There were already a whole host of CCTV, protection and security technology dealers around when Canterquip set up...

1 day ago
Yearning for freedom Yearning for freedom

News

Yearning for freedom

Kosie’s bail application verdict set for Friday Desperate to spend the festive season outside prison, one of the Kopong murder suspects, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie...

5 hours ago

News

Tender concern

WATCH: Political connections, fraud, and palm greasing are some of the reasons why same companies continue to win public tenders at the expense of...

5 hours ago
Eventful November Eventful November

News

Eventful November

Real life stories with a touch of the surreal November has been an extremely eventful month this side of the border, especially on human...

1 day ago
Advertisement