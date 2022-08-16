Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

VICTORY: After being awarded the win

Sports

The bronze bomber

By

Published

Modukanele makes history in Birmingham

Although ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is a nickname traditionally associated with American heavyweight, Deontay Wilder, closer to home, it is a title that we can now give to our very own boxing badass, Lethabo Modukanele.

This after the 26-year-old punched her way to a brilliant bronze at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, to land one of only two medals won by Team BW at the sporting spectacle – the other being a silver for the men’s ever reliable 4x400m relay team.

The Mahalapye native is the first female boxer from Botswana to win a Commonwealth medal and ends a drought in the ring dating back to 2010, when Oteng Oteng and Tirafalo Seoko left Delhi with a bronze and silver respectively.

Competing in the 45-48kg category – the minimum weight division – Modukanele made her bow in the quarter-finals, proving slightly too strong for Sri Lanka’s Nadeeka Pushpamukari.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coming out for the third and final round with the judges having the bout tied at one round each, Modukanele put in a nerveless performance, her fast feet, quick hands and solid defence steering her to victory.

In the end, she won by split decision, with four of the five judges awarding her the fight while the fifth had the brawl down as a draw.

With a bronze already in the pocket, Modukanele went up against England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the semi-finals. Roared on by the boisterous home supporters, the Englishwoman was a class above, easing to a relatively straightforward triumph on points, the judges unanimous in recording a 5-0 verdict.

Speaking to Voice Sport, her cherished medal gleaming around her neck, Modukanele stressed she had entered the competition with a podium finish firmly in her mind.

“This is my second time competing in the Commonwealth Games and this time my goal was to fight for a medal position, which indeed I managed to accomplish,” reflected the tiny, history-making pugilist.

Having been in camp since the start of the year, Modukanele was quick to thank her teammates and coaches for all their support.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ Birmingham success has made her hungry for more.

“I am very happy and over the moon having to be the first female boxer in my country to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games and this encourages me to do more,” concluded the reigning Zone 4 champion confidently.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Murder convict escapes the noose

WATCH: A murder convict who killed his lover by stabbing her heart, slitting her throat and waiting for hours for her to die before...

5 days ago

News

Pfizer’s expiry date extended

1 million expired doses get three-month extension At least a million doses of expired Pfizer vaccine will have their shelf lives extended by a...

4 days ago

News

BFTU Has poor grasp of its own constitution- Apex

WATCH: Contrary to their contributions to the review of the national constitution, Botswana Federation of Teachers Union (BFTU) has been accused of poor grasp...

5 days ago

Politics

No more young progressives

AP dissolves YL Things are falling apart at the Alliance for Progressives’ youth structure, a sorry state that has forced the party to dissolve...

1 day ago

News

Foiled by their footprints

Three men find themselves in a sticky situation after allegedly breaking into a primary school to steal several bottles of cooking oil. The trio...

9 hours ago

News

It ain’t true!

Police dismiss muti murder rumours in Goshwe Tutume and Goshwe residents were left perplexed on Friday afternoon when rumours that a Magapatona ward man...

9 hours ago

News

‘Let there be peace!’

Dikgosi call for end to Masisi/Khama ‘cold war’ Tribal leaders in the Maun Administration Authority (MAA) have called on government to work harder to...

9 hours ago

Sports

Rare gem gone too soon

Towards the end of last month, Lebogang Michelle Pitso joined Mexican Girls Football Club (FC), moving a step closer to her dream of one...

9 hours ago

International

Still masking up

Zimbabwe used to literally copy and paste South Africa’s policies on Covid-19 and many would joke about it – I understand there was a...

9 hours ago

News

Turning passion into profit

Mpho Ollyn’s gift of gardening Two weeks ago, I noticed the mulberry tree outside my bedroom window was fast announcing springtime as it bloomed....

9 hours ago

Politics

Counting his losses

Wairi licks his wounds after by-election defeat Weeks ahead of the Moselewapula Ward by-elections in Gerald Estate, Francistown, the then Umbrella for Democratic Change...

10 hours ago

News

Sh#@ situation

Sewage spills into Thamalakane, putting public’s health at risk Sewage spills that occasionally bubble up on the banks, and flow into, Thamalakane river are...

9 hours ago

News

Missing fishermen’s bodies recovered

After almost 21 days of searching, Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force dive teams have retrieved bodies of two fishermen who drowned in Gaborone...

9 hours ago
Advertisement