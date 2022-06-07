The fantastic 4 Poised for more

The foreign legion

As domestic leagues around the world enter the off-season, the transfer market once again comes alive with speculation of possible transfers, with the stars of the sport linked to big money moves.

Closer to home, we take a look at four players who hit the heights this season, taking their game to another level as they starred in the local league.

Will their heroics be enough to earn a move beyond Botswana’s borders and see the quartet make it to the exclusive ranks of the Foreign Legion, only time will tell…

Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United)

Now 26, the forward enjoyed the best year of his career to date, smashing in 20 of Gaborone United’s 62 league goals to help fire the Reds to a first BPL title in 13 years.

The striker finished as the league’s second top scorer, rekindling the form that saw him signed by Chippa United back in 2018.

Although his first stint in South Africa ended after just six months, with the Ramotswa native finding game time hard to come by, he is a much improved player now.

Nicknamed ‘Messi’ by his legion of fans, Kgamanyane bagged the Player of the Tournament award in the previous Orange FA Cup, shooting GU to victory as they brushed Masitaoka aside 3-0 in a one-sided final in Ghetto.

Drawn against First Division South side, Matebele, in the semi-finals, Moyagoleele are red hot favourites to retain their crown, with Kgamanyane expected to lead the charge.

With international suitors sure to be sniffing around, it remains to be seen whether the Money Machine will cash in on their star striker.

Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng galaxy)

Although a third-place finish marks a disappointing return for Jwaneng Galaxy, who struggled to balance the demands of going deep in Africa with a sustained domestic campaign, for the red hot Thabang Sesinyi, it was a season to remember.

The Palapye-born frontman couldn’t stop scoring, finding the back of the net an incredible 24 times to walk away as the league’s top scorer.

‘Gaucho’ was not quite as prolific during Galaxy’s continental crusade, managing just two goals in the CAF Champions League, the highlight being a last second equaliser against Etoile du Sahel on a memorable night in Francistown.

Sesinyi’s fine form has rightly seen him called up to the national team, and many will expect him to start when the Zebras take on Libya in an AFCON qualifier on Wednesday (1st June).

With age not exactly on his side – he turns 30 in October – a big move abroad might be a step too far for the former Platinum Stars man at this stage of his career.

However, if he continues scoring with the same ruthless efficiency, you never know!

Goitseone Phoko (Gaborone United)

In his tenth season with GU, the goalkeeper came of age, keeping an incredible 21 clean sheets in 30 league outings.

In total, Phoko conceded just 13 times as the Reds powered to the championship for the first time since 2009.

Capable of the spectacular, it was Phoko’s calm command of his box that most impressed, the keeper marshalling his defence with authority.

As well as his assured handling, the local lad’s distribution was also spot on and proved the launching pad for many of GU’s attacks.

Now 27, the giant gloveman still has many years of football ahead of him and would be a good fit for one of the lower league teams in South Africa.

Although it is rare for a local goalkeeper to make it big outside the country, the phenomenal Phoko has both the talent and the mental strength to break the curse and follow in Modiri Marumo’s footsteps.

The former Zebras favourite spent seven successful years abroad, enjoying stints in Egypt and then SA.

Phenyo Serameng (Township Rollers)

Transformed from a winger to a defensive midfielder, Serameng thrived in his new role.

Operating just in front of Popa’s back four, he expertly shielded the defence, breaking down opposition attacks and winning the ball back for his side throughout the season.

The 25-year-old also chipped in with important goals and quickly established himself as an integral part of the team, keeping seasoned campaigners like Kutlwelo Mpolokang, Maano Ditshupo and Ofentse Nato on the bench.

In this form, surely it is only a matter of time before an international suitor comes calling.