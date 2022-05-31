The juice doctor

Health Generation adds zest to the HATAB Conference

Botswana’s best juicers, Health Generation had plenty of admirers at the just ended Hospitality and Tourism Association Botswana (HATAB) Conference in Kasane.

Founded on 25th November 2013 by entrepreneur, Lesego Matlhware, Health Generation is Botswana’s first and only juice and salad bar. Located at Airport Junction, they also sell organic smoothies and chicken wraps with snacks.

In an interview with Voice Money, Kagiso Phale, who was manning their eye-catching stall in Kasane, revealed their fruity products have made a mark since setting up shop nine years ago.

Serving freshly squeezed orange juice to thirsty conference attendants, Phale explained they are appealing to the growing number of health conscious customers in the country.

“The secret about our juices and smoothies is that we’re organic. We don’t use yoghurt or water,” he said.

Initially, Health Generation’s range of products was restricted to Green Juice, Carrot Juice, Bloody Mary and Pine-Banana Split.

As their popularity increased and the business gained momentum, however, the range of liquid goodness expanded.

“We now offer pure orange juice, detox water, ginger shots, citrus quench, ginger and honey shot, mango mania and daily protein power smoothies,” said Phale.

They also provide detox plans to clients to assist with cleansing, maintaining and losing weight.

“The popularity of fresh fruit and vegetable juice is a world-wide phenomenon that we hope more Batswana will buy into. The health benefits are immense: besides being immune boosters, they hydrate and give the body a lot of energy,” he said.

Currently the company employs eight people, which Phale believes could double as more people are drawn to the organic juices and smoothies lifestyle.

He said while most of their customers used to be of European descent and middle class, more locals have come to terms with the benefits of their juices.

“We’ve become popular to all classes of people. We’ve become the shop to go to if you need instant flu cure or heartburn relief,” added Phale, who squeezes 15 oranges into a 500ml drink – it certainly gave this reporter a much-needed boost and helped kick his hangover into touch.

Phale further disclosed that, in support of the #PushaBW campaign, they also have a stall within their shop where they sell locally made products.

“We’ve snacks like biltong, morula juice and many other organic local products.”