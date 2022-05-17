The Power of Zion

Choir Competition proves a hit

Braving the chilly temperatures, multitudes thronged to Botlhale Cambridge International School in Gaborone for a night of song and dance at the first ever BW Zion Choirs Competition.

Founded in 2016, BW Zion is a religious organisation that aims to promote Zion churches.

Although they were not part of the competition, Maun-based choir, Amakambamba set the mood with an excellent opening act, their energetic dancing a huge hit and hyping-up the crowd.

It proved the perfect appetizer for the main event.

Clad in colourful, crisp regalia, four hopefuls: The Mass of Christ, Revelations, Ubunye ba Mazion and the youthful Ubuhle be Nsindiso, took to the stage to belt out their soulful, uplifting tunes in Zulu, English and Tswana.

All did themselves proud but in the end it was Revelations who impressed the two judges most, taking home the trophy and the P4, 000 first prize.

Dressed in green robes, with striking white footwear, the choir were worthy winners, thrilling with fancy footwork, clever choreography and pitch-perfect notes in a spectacular show.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the brains behind the extravaganza, BW Zion founder, Lemogang Tebatso Makuo revealed the idea was to help people discover their talent, unite Zionists and promote Zion music.

“We want to see the Zionists going far with music. We also want to keep them off the streets where alcohol and drug abuse are a problem. Being in a choir requires practice, so every weekend they are busy rehearsing and do not have the time for other habits,” noted Makuo, who hopes to run the competition annually.

A lack of finances had prevented him from holding the event in previous years.

It went ahead this year thanks to the kindness of Unitaf Investments Director, Unaswi Tafila who forked out P25, 000 towards the music show.

“I sponsored because I wanted to show my support and give back to the community. I want to see Zion churches being recognised in the country,” Tafila explained.